  • MORE MARKET STATS

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir inaugurates ‘Jan Rasoi’ canteen in East Delhi

By: |
Updated: Dec 24, 2020 3:52 PM

However, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and the need to maintain social distancing, the canteen will feed 50 people at a time, said the cricketer-turned parliamentarian.

gautam gambhir, jan rasoi in east delhiGambhir said five to six more such canteens will be opened in different parts of East Delhi. (File image)

East Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Thursday inaugurated a ‘Jan Rasoi’ canteen at Gandhi Nagar market in his constituency to feed the needy at Rs 1 per plate.

Launching the canteen, Gambhir said five to six more such canteens will be opened in different parts of East Delhi. The next ‘Jan Rasoi’ will be opened in Mayur Vihar district, he said.

Related News

Also read | Gautam Gambhir inaugurates first-of-its-kind giant air purifier in Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar market

“The ‘Jan Rasoi’ will serve nutritious, hygienic food to the needy people at Rs 1 per plate. A total of 500 persons will be provided food each day and second serving will also be allowed,” Gambhir said.

However, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and the need to maintain social distancing, the canteen will feed 50 people at a time, said the cricketer-turned parliamentarian.

“The token amount of Rs 1 is meant to pay wages to those staff members who will run the kitchen,” he told reporters.

“I have always felt that everybody has the right to healthy and hygienic food irrespective of caste, creed, religion or financial condition. It is saddening to see the homeless and destitute not being able to get even two square meals a day,” Gambhir had said on Wednesday.

The food will comprise rice, daal, vegetable curries on special occassion, said an aide of the MP.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. BJP MP Gautam Gambhir inaugurates ‘Jan Rasoi’ canteen in East Delhi
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Congress announces alliance with Left for upcoming assembly polls in West Bengal
2Tamil Nadu election 2021: ‘No chance!’ Alagiri rules out reconciliation with Stalin’s DMK
3Uttar Pradesh 2020: State celebrates Ayodhya, gets flak over Hathras