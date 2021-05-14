‘Galtiyaan unhin se hoti hain..’: Anupam Kher after saying important to hold government responsible

Anupam Kher said that those who don't work spend their life searching for others' wrongdoings.

National award-winning actor Anupam Kher who is often seen standing rock solid behind the BJP government and PM Narendra Modi has said that mistakes are only committed by those who act. He said that those who don’t work spend their life searching for others’ wrongdoings. The actor had recently said in an interview that the government had slipped somewhere in the Covid crisis management.

In an interview to NDTV, Kher said that it’s time for the government to understand that there is much more to life than just image-building.

गलती उन्हीं से होती है

जो काम करते हैं,

निकम्मों की ज़िंदगी तो

दूसरों की बुराई खोजने में ही

ख़त्म हो जाती है..:) — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) May 14, 2021

Kher said that the government’s criticism was valid in lots of cases during the Covid-19 pandemic and it is important for the government to rise to the occasion and do things for which they are chosen by the people. He said that it’s important for people to hold the government responsible.

Anupam Kher’s remark came in sharp contrast to what he said two weeks ago and was trolled online for the same. Replying to a senior journalist’s criticism of the government over COVID-19 mishandling, Anupam Kher had said that despite the pandemic, Modi will return to power in 2024.

आदरणीय @ShekharGupta जी!! ये कुछ ज़्यादा ही हो गया।आपके स्टैंडर्ड से भी।करोना एक विपदा है।पूरी दुनिया के लिए।हमने इस महामारी का सामना पहले कभी नहीं किया।सरकार की आलोचना ज़रूरी है।उनपे तोहमत लगाइए।पर इससे जूझना हम सबकी भी ज़िम्मेदारी है।वैसे घबराइए मत।आएगा तो मोदी ही!! जय हो!???? https://t.co/YZPzY4sVJh — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) April 25, 2021

Notably, the actor himself has been helping people in need through his organisation Anupam Kher Foundation. His foundation has started the ‘Heal India’ project to provide medical aid to COVID-19 hospitals and patients. The project was launched in collaboration with the USA Global Cancer Foundation and Bharat Forge Limited.

India has been recording around 4 lakh Covid-19 infections in the past two weeks with death figures touching record marks. The country has recorded around 3.44 lakh fresh infections in the last 24 hours while the total active cases stand at over 37 lakh in the country.