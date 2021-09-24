Gained 10 times more credibility without publicity than with photo-ops during COVID relief: Nitin Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari said that their aim should be the upliftment of society and nation, and they should would towards transforming the country into a “super-economic power”.

Union Minister Nitin Gakdari on Thursday said that the credibility and public support he received from the COVID relief work done by him without any publicity was ten times more than what he got with photo-ops.

Addressing the youth at the inaugural ceremony of the Annual National Conclave, Bharatiya Chhatra Sansad, Mr Gadkari said, “During COVID times, I was in Nagpur for two months and the situation was alarming there. There were no hospitals beds available, there was crisis of ventilators, bipaps, ambulances, Remdesivisir, so I decided to arrange everything. And, you’ll be surprised to know that I also used to enjoy when people requested me to click pictures. But when I saw the condition of people, I felt bad and asked not to publish any photos.”

“The work we did there was worth around Rs 100 crore, which did not get any fame. Then I realised that the credibility and public support I received doing this was ten times more than what we get with publicity and photographs,” he added.

Advising the youth entering politics, the Union Minister said that their aim should be the upliftment of society and nation, and they should would towards transforming the country into a “super-economic power”.

“New people like you will be entering politics who will not work as self-centred politicians to gain power and fulfil their ambitions, but they will work towards eradicating the poverty, hunger, unemployment and for the betterment of villagers, farmers and poor, to develop the nation and transform it into a super-economic power,” he said in his video-conference address.

Gadkari also opined that there is no shortcut in politics and instead those in power should work with far-sighted approach, aimed at upliftment of the society and development of the country.

“Even today, don’t go for these shortcuts in politics. Shortcuts will cut you short. Person is supreme between purse and person. Party is supreme between person and party, and philosophy is supreme between party and philosophy, irrespective of which ideology you follow. Atal Bihari Vajpayee has said that there can be differences on the basis of ideology, but there should not be conflict because of that,” he said.

He said that unfortunately, Rajkaran (power politics) was itself considered as the politics in India, whereas power politics is just an activity in politics which includes nationalisation, social development and economic development.

Gadkari was speaking at the six-day-long virtual Annual National Conclave, Bharatiya Chhatra Sansad organised by the MIT School of Government. He was the chief guest at the event along with Union Minister Parshottam Rupala.