  • MORE MARKET STATS

Gail Director arrested by CBI in bribery case

The CBI had unearthed the alleged bribery scam involving Ranganathan, middlemen, and businessmen, and arrested five individuals on Saturday, they said.

Written by PTI
The central agency had conducted searches at eight locations including the office and residence of Ranganathan

The CBI has arrested the director (marketing) of GAIL in a case of allegedly taking bribe of over Rs 50 lakh from perspective beneficiaries of a policy of providing discounts to dealers selling products of the Maharatna PSU, officials said Sunday.

The CBI had unearthed the alleged bribery scam involving Ranganathan, middlemen, and businessmen, and arrested five individuals on Saturday, they said.

The central agency had conducted searches at eight locations including the office and residence of Ranganathan, they said. “Cash of Rs 1.29 crore (approx), and gold jewellery & other valuables were recovered during searches from the premises of said accused (Ranganathan),” CBI Spokesperson RC Joshi said.

It is alleged that Ranganathan was collecting bribes from perspective beneficiaries of discounts to private companies buying petro chemical products marketed by the Maharatna PSU, officials said

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express Telegram Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.