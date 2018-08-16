Gaganyaan space mission 2022: PM Narendra Modi’s plan to send Indian into space to create 15,000 jobs

PM Narendra Modi at Fed Fort. (PTI)

Gaganyaan space mission 2022: On the occasion of India’s 72nd Independence Day on August 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that by the year 2022, an Indian astronaut, be it a man or a woman, will go on a space odyssey, on board ‘Gaganyaan’. While talking about this major step for the country, PM said that the manned space mission on board ‘Gaganyaan’ can take place when India celebrates the 75th year of Independence in 2022 or, if possible, even earlier. He added that “an Indian son or daughter” will carry the national flag on this trip. It will be one of the major missions undertaken in India after the Chandrayaan-1 (October 2008) and Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM), also called Mangalyaan (September 2014).

In a major claim, ISRO chairman K Sivan said that the mission will create 15,000 jobs in India.

What is Gaganyaan?

Gaganyaan is an Indian space mission set to take place in or before 2022 where a man or a woman will be sent into the space on board the spacecraft known as the ‘Gaganyaan’. Following this mission, India will become the fourth nation in the world after United States, Russia and China to undertake a manned space mission.

ISRO chairman on Gaganyaan

K Sivan, the chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation said, “PM Modi has given a target of 2022 and it’s our duty to meet it. We are already on the job and we have completed many technologies like crew module and escape systems. The project has been underway, now we need to prioritise and achieve the target.” Sivan is also a scientist associated with the ambitious mission. He added that they are duty-bound to fulfil PM Modi’s promise and asserted that the space agency has the “capability” achieve the target.

Gaganyaan space mission 2022 Key Challenges

While talking about two biggest challenges, an ISRO scientist cited the need for a big rocket and training of astronauts. Scientist Tushar Jadhav said, “We need to enhance technology to achieve this, deadline looks tough but we certainly have the capability to do it. A big rocket and astronaut training are two main challenges.”

Gaganyaan 2022 mission: Impact on jobs

Speaking to PTI on Wednesday, ISRO Chairman K Sivan spoke about the impact of the mission on jobs and said that the plan to send an Indian into space for the first time will create 15,000 jobs. “15,000 jobs would be created under the human space mission,” he said.

Other crucial mission undertaken in India

Chandrayaan-1 was India’s first lunar probe. It was launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation in October 2008 and operated until August 2009. Mangalyaan is another Indian space project. The Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM), also called Mangalyaan, is a space probe orbiting Mars since September 24, 2014.