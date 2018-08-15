Gaganyaan 2022 mission: ISRO responds in style to PM Modi’s call for hoisting Tricolour in space by 2022

“India is proud of our scientists, who are excelling in their research and are at the forefront of innovation. In the year 2022 or if possible before, India will unfurl the tricolour in space,” PM Modi said during his fifth and final Independence Day Speech ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Independence Day 2018 speech: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has responded positively to Prime Minister’s Narendra Modi’s announcement that an Indian astronaut, be it a man or a woman, will go on a space odyssey by 2022 on board ‘Gaganyaan’. ISRO chairman and a scientist associated with the ambitious mission have said that they were duty-bound to fulfil PM Modi’s promise and asserted that the space agency has the “capability” achieve the target.

“PM Modi has given target of 2022 and it’s our duty to meet it. We are already on the job and we have completed many technologies like crew module and escape systems. The project has been underway, now we need to prioritise and achieve the target,” ISRO chairman K Sivan on the Gaganyaan 2022 mission.

An ISRO scientist has, however, said there would be two key challenges- a big rocket and training of astronauts. “We need to enhance technology to achieve this, deadline looks tough but we certainly have the capability to do it. A big rocket and astronaut training are two main challenges,” Scientist Tushar Jadhav, ( Pratham Satellite team) said.

During the over-hour long speech, PM Modi said when India celebrates the 75th year of Independence in 2022, "and if possible even before, an Indian son or daughter" will undertake a manned space mission on board 'Gaganyaan' "carrying the national flag".

ISRO, if it manages to achieve this, will add another feather to its glittering cap. Chandrayaan-1 was India’s first lunar probe. It was launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation in October 2008 and operated until August 2009. Mangalyaan is another Indian space project. The Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM), also called Mangalyaan, is a space probe orbiting Mars since September 24, 2014.