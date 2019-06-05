Gadkari takes charge, Motor Bill may be introduced in upcoming session of Parliament

By: |
New Delhi | Published: June 5, 2019 6:50:46 AM

The Bill, pending approval from the Rajya Sabha, lapsed after the 16th Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die in February.

nitin gadkari ministry, modi cabinet, nitin gadkari motor bill

The government will try to introduce the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill in the forthcoming session of Parliament, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Tuesday.

The Bill, pending approval from the Rajya Sabha, lapsed after the 16th Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die in February.

“The cabinet note is ready for the Motor Bill and once it is approved we will try to introduce it in the upcoming session of Parliament,” road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari said.

Gadkari, who took charge of the ministry this morning, told reporters that radical reforms are expected in the transport sector once the Bill gets Parliament nod.

The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, which had been passed by the Lok Sabha, was introduced in the Upper House in April 2017 but was referred to a select panel.

After taking into account the panel’s recommendation, the Bill was re-introduced in the Rajya Sabha but the debate on the bill remained inconclusive.
The Bill proposes hefty penalties for various offences pertaining to the road transport sector.

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Gadkari takes charge, Motor Bill may be introduced in upcoming session of Parliament
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

NPA crisis: PSU banks staring at yet another spike in bad loans
Banking: Loan Loss
NPA crisis: PSU banks staring at yet another spike in bad loans
PSB banks bailout: Rs 2.5 lakh cr pumped in, yet Rs 4 lakh cr M-cap loss
PSB banks bailout: Rs 2.5 lakh cr pumped in, yet Rs 4 lakh cr M-cap loss
Allahabad Bank looks to recover Rs 2,000 crore bad loans per quarter
Allahabad Bank looks to recover Rs 2,000 crore bad loans per quarter
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
RAILWAYS DREAM RUN!
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
'No Helmet, No Petrol' Rule fails in Noida as violators continue to get fuel
'No Helmet, No Petrol' Rule fails in Noida as violators continue to get fuel
Honda CB300R Review: The next big hit for Honda, or is it?
Honda CB300R Review: The next big hit for Honda, or is it?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition