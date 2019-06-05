Gadkari takes charge, Motor Bill may be introduced in upcoming session of Parliament

The government will try to introduce the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill in the forthcoming session of Parliament, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Tuesday.

The Bill, pending approval from the Rajya Sabha, lapsed after the 16th Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die in February.

“The cabinet note is ready for the Motor Bill and once it is approved we will try to introduce it in the upcoming session of Parliament,” road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari said.

Gadkari, who took charge of the ministry this morning, told reporters that radical reforms are expected in the transport sector once the Bill gets Parliament nod.

The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, which had been passed by the Lok Sabha, was introduced in the Upper House in April 2017 but was referred to a select panel.

After taking into account the panel’s recommendation, the Bill was re-introduced in the Rajya Sabha but the debate on the bill remained inconclusive.

The Bill proposes hefty penalties for various offences pertaining to the road transport sector.