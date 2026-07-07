Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday defended the government’s mandatory E20 petrol rollout, challenging critics to name a single vehicle in the country which has suffered mechanical issues due to the 20% ethanol-blended fuel.

Speaking at the ‘Viksit Bharat Conclave’, Gadkari dismissed growing public complaints regarding reduced fuel efficiency and vehicle damage as a coordinated smear campaign.

“There is no case of any car facing issues due to E20 petrol,” Gadkari stated. “Has there been any car in the country that faced issues due to the use of E20 petrol? Just name one.” He went on to allege that the “false narratives” surrounding the higher ethanol blends are being driven by “paid campaigns.”

India has already successfully achieved its target of a 20% ethanol blend—derived from biomass sources like sugarcane, corn, and rice—to create a cleaner-burning fuel.

Gadkari emphasised that transitioning to clean energy is an absolute necessity for the nation, pointing out that India’s heavy reliance on fossil fuels inflicts a massive annual economic burden of Rs 22 lakh crore on crude oil imports, alongside posing severe environmental hazards.

The minister also highlighted the gains to farmers the policy has brought, particularly after the government permitted ethanol production from corn.

“When we decided to make ethanol from corn, the market price was Rs 1,200 per quintal, while the Minimum Support Price (MSP) was Rs 1,800 per quintal. Following our decision, the market price of corn surged to Rs 2,800 per quintal,” Gadkari said, adding that the move injected an additional Rs 45,000 crore directly into the pockets of farmers across Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Addressing persistent allegations that his push for the biofuel is conflicted by his own family’s business interests, Gadkari clarified that while his family members do own sugar factories, their companies are entirely independent of ethanol production.