Gadkari, Chouhan, Adityanath dropped from BJP’s top decision-making body; Fadnavis, Yediyurappa among new entrants

In a major organisational rejig, the BJP on Wednesday dropped Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan from the parliamentary board panel, the party’s top decision-making body when it comes to deciding state CMs, top party functionaries at Centre and states, etc. On the list of latest entrants to the list are former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa. In a surprise move, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, who successfully led BJP in the recently-held Assembly elections, was also dropped.

The induction of the 77-year-old Yediyurappa in the panel is seen as a move to pacify the veteran Karnataka leader who felt subdued, a year after he was replaced by Basavaraj Bommai as the CM. However, the move to drop Adityanath has baffled many who believed that the UP CM would be retained in the parliamentary board after his impressive show in the Assembly elections earlier this year. Former Assam CM Sonowal, who made way for Himanta Biswa Sarma and Maharashtra Deputy CM Fadnavis, who did the same for Eknath Shinde, have been named as members in the key decision-making body. The decision to drop Gadkari, one of the senior most leaders, has also shocked many.

In a bid to appear regionally and socially inclusive, former IPS officer Iqbal Singh Lalpura, Union Minister and former Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal, K Laxman, Sudha Sadav and Satyanaraya Jatiya were also inducted in BJP’s biggest decision-making body. Notably, Lalpura is also the first person from the Sikh community to find a place in the party’s parliamentary board.

Apart from the above-mentioned names, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh and BJP’s national president J P Nadda are also members of the parliamentary board.

The party also reshuffled its Central Election Committee (CEC) by replacing Former Union minister Shahnawaz Hussain and Jual Oram and inducting former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, Om Mathur and BJP women wing chief Vanathi Srinivasan.