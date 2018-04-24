Gadchiroli encounter: After killing 20 Naxals, Jawans celebrate, dance to hit Haryanvi number; watch video

Jawans brave the inclement weather, harsh terrain to safeguard the country’s internal security from dreaded Naxals and Maoists. (Representative image)

Gadchiroli encounter: Work hard, party harder! This mantra is quite popular among today’s youth. However, it seems that jawans, who brave the inclement weather, harsh terrain to safeguard the country’s internal security from dreaded Naxals and Maoists, are also enjoying it. Last evening a team of police commandos and the CRPF killed four more naxals in Gadchiroli district of eastern Maharashtra in a fresh encounter, a day after eliminating 16 Naxals in Karnasur jungle. Subsequently, there were scenes of of jubilation and celebrations in the area. A video released by news agency ANI shows that jawans danced and grooved amazingly to a foot tapping popular Haryanvi song late last night.

The jubilation started after fresh gun-battle took place in Rajaram Khandla jungle in Jimalgatta area of the district, said Inspector General of Police (Anti-Naxal Operations) Sharad Shelar. The elite C-60 commandos of district police were involved in the operation, said another senior police official. The first encounter took place between the Naxals and a team of police commandos and the CRPF in Kasansur forest in Bhamragad on Sunday morning. Maharashtra Director General of Police Satish Mathur, earlier today, attributed the success to accurate and specific intelligence, the low morale of the Naxals and divisions in their ranks.

In a stern warning a day after 16 ultras were killed in a major operation in Gadchiroli district, Maharashtra police chief Satish Mathur yesterday said that surrender was the only option for Naxals. “We request them to avail of government’s surrender and rehabilitation scheme. Surrender is the only way out and it will be beneficial to the society at large. Shun the language of armed confrontation and war, and join the democratic path,” he said at a press conference here. As many as 605 Naxals have surrendered in the state in the last five years, and over Rs 7 crore have been spent for their rehabilitation, Mathur said.