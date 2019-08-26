G7 Summit: Trump changes tune on mediation offer after meeting PM Modi, concedes all Indo-Pak issues bilateral

PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump met on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Biarritz, France. (ANI Photo)

US president Donald Trump on Monday said that he was confident that India and Pakistan will be able to resolve the Kashmir issue among themselves. Trump discussed the Kashmir issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Biarritz, France. Addressing the media after their meeting, Trump said, “I am sure they can do it themselves. They have been doing it for a long time.”

“I am sure that India will be able to do something that will be very good,” Trump added while speaking about the Kashmir issue. Trump’s statements assume significance as he had stirred controversy last month saying that he was ready to mediate between India and Pakistan on the Kashmir issue. The White House had later issued a clarification saying that there was no change in its Kashmir policy and that it was a bilateral issue.

#WATCH: US President Donald Trump during bilateral meet with PM Modi at #G7Summit says,”We spoke last night about Kashmir, Prime Minister really feels he has it under control. They speak with Pakistan and I’m sure that they will be able to do something that will be very good.” pic.twitter.com/FhydcW4uK1 — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2019

On Monday, Modi asserted that Kashmir was a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan. Modi said that there were a number of issues between India and Pakistan but all of them were bilateral. “All issues between India and Pakistan are bilateral and therefore we don’t bother any other country over it,” Modi told the media. Modi added that in his conversations with Pakistan counterpart Imran Khan, he had made it clear that India and Pakistan should fight poverty, uneducation and other common issues that bother both India and Pakistan together. Modi said that he had conveyed the same message to Trump.

Tensions between India and Pakistan have been high since the Modi government revoked the special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370. India has made it clear to the international community that the scrapping of Article 370 was an internal matter, reported news agency PTI.