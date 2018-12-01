G20 Summit: PM Narendra Modi discusses climate change issue with UN chief

By: | Updated: December 1, 2018 2:59 PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UN chief Antonio Guterres held discussions about climate change.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi , narendra modi, un, g20, g20 summitPrime Minister Narendra Modi meeting the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, on the sidelines of G20 Summit, in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UN chief Antonio Guterres held discussions about climate change and India’s support for the Paris Climate Agreement on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit.

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Thursday night.

Secretary-General Guterres and the Indian leader “discussed the upcoming UN Climate Change Conference (COP24) and the importance of the completion of the Paris Agreement Work Programme, its transparency framework and climate finance,” UN chief’s spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters here Friday.

He said Guterres thanked Modi for his commitment to increase India’s nationally determined contributions to the Paris Agreement.

“Thank you @narendramodi for your commitment to tackle climate change and for your support for the Paris Agreement. It was a pleasure to see you again. #G20,” Guterres said in a tweet.

As part of the Paris Climate Agreement, India has targeted to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions up to 35 per cent by 2030.

Modi said in a tweet that he had an “excellent meeting” with Guterres and there were wide-ranging deliberations on various global issues.

“We talked about mitigating climate change and India’s efforts in this regard through initiatives like the International Solar Alliance (ISA),” Modi said in the tweet, referring to the global alliance formally launched jointly by India and France.

The ISA is a treaty based inter-governmental alliance of 121 sunshine-rich countries that lie fully or partially between the Tropics of Cancer and Capricorn. PTI YAS AMS

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. G20 Summit: PM Narendra Modi discusses climate change issue with UN chief
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition