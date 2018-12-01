G20 Summit: PM Modi meets EU leaders, discusses on strengthening joint effort to counter terrorism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met European Council President Donald Tusk, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and German Chancellor Angela Merkel and discussed ways to strengthen the India-EU relations.

g20, g20 summir, pm narendra modi, donald trumpPrime Minister Narendra Modi meets the President of European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker and the President of European Council Donald Tusk, at the G20 Summit, in Buenos Aires. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met European Council President Donald Tusk, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and German Chancellor Angela Merkel here and discussed ways to strengthen the India-EU relations, including joint effort to counter terrorism in all forms.

India and EU had vowed to step up cooperation in effectively dealing with terrorism, extremism and radicalisation during the India-EU annual counter terrorism and political dialogue held in Brussels in November.

Both the sides had agreed to find ways to enhance cooperation to counter violent extremism and radicalisation as well as to deal with chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) threats.

“PM @narendramodi held a meeting with President of @EU_Commission @JunckerEU & @eucopresident Donald Tusk on margins of #G20Summit. Discussion focused on strengthening India-EU relations, including joint effort to counter terrorism in all forms,” External Affairs spokesperson Ravish Kumar tweeted after Modi’s meeting with the EU leaders.

Following the prime minister’s meet with Merkel, Kumar tweeted, “Strengthening strategic partnership. PM @narendramodi and German Chancellor Angela Merkel met on the sidelines of #G20Summit. Leaders exchanged views on importance of multilateralism in a rapidly changing world and the need to strengthen cooperation in counter terrorism.”

Modi is in Argentina to attend the G-20 summit.

