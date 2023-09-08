G20 Summit: A one-stop guide for those travelling in and around Delhi from September 8-10

India is hosting the G20 Summit this weekend, with world leaders and foreign delegates set to converge in New Delhi. With the top leaders landing in the city, authorities have chalked out elaborate travel restrictions and arrangements to ensure high security and hassle-free traffic movement.

A slew of traffic restrictions have been put in place in the New Delhi area, which houses the G20 Summit venue and hotels, from Friday morning.

The area will be considered a “Controlled Zone” from 5 am on Friday till 11.59 pm on Sunday due to the G20 summit, PTI reported.

If you stay in New Delhi or are visiting the area over the next three days, here’s all you need to know about which routes will be shut, which transport services will be operational, and more.

What modes of transport to use?

From September 8 to September 10, some types of public transport might not run as usual and certain routes might be shut or diverted for security reasons. Traffic movement will be regulated on the roads in and around New Delhi district.

Commuters might experience longer travel times due to the traffic restrictions. Entry of private as well as commercial vehicles into the New Delhi area will be restricted.

Considering the high-security arrangements within the New Delhi area, Metro services might be the best option if you have plans to travel around the city this weekend.

Delhi Metro services

Delhi Metro services will start from 4 am from terminal stations on all lines of the network on September 8-10. All Metro stations will remain open for the general public from September 8 to 10, except the Supreme Court Metro Station, which is the closest metro station near Pragati Maidan — the venue of the mega summit.

Passengers will not be allowed to board or deboard at Supreme Court Metro Station on September 9 and 10 due to security constraints.

Will you be allowed to enter New Delhi district?

The entire area of New Delhi district will be considered a “controlled zone” from 5 am on September 8 to 11:59 pm on September 10.

While three-seater rickshaws and taxis will be allowed on roads outside the New Delhi District, taxis with passengers heading to New Delhi district will need to carry proper passes or hotel booking details.

Residents, authorised vehicles and essential service providers have been asked to carry identity proof, while tourists and passengers having bookings in hotels located inside New Delhi district will have to present valid hotel booking details.

Apart from this, the entire area inside Ring Road (Mahatma Gandhi Marg) will be considered as a “regulated one” from 5 am on September 8 till 11:59 pm on September 10.

Will online food services be available?

The online food delivery services will not be available from restaurants in the New Delhi district during the G20 leaders’ summit from September 8-10.

What will be open and what will be shut?

All government offices, private offices, and educational institutions located in the NCT of Delhi will remain closed from September 8-10. All commercial banks and financial institutions within New Delhi Police District’s jurisdiction will be closed from September 8-10.

This means restaurants, theatres and malls located in New Delhi will be remain shut for the next three days. However, essential services such as milk shops, pharmacies, vegetable markets, and grocery stores would remain open.

Designated routes for railway stations

Passengers travelling to the railway stations are advised to take the routes suggested by the Delhi Police and keep in mind that travel time might be longer over the next three days.

NEW DELHI RAILWAY STATION

From South & West Delhi: Dhaula Kuan – Ring Road – Naraina Flyover – Mayapuri Chowk – Kirti Nagar Main Road – Shadipur Flyover – Patel Road (Main Mathura Marg) – R/A Pusa – Pusa Road – Dayal Chowk – Panchkuian Road – Outer Circle Connaught Place – Chelmsford Road for Paharganj side or Minto Road – Bhabhuti Marg for Ajmeri Gate side.

From North & East Delhi: Yudhister Setu – Boulevard Road – Rani Jhansi Flyover – R/A Jhandewalan -D.B. Gupta Road – Sheela Cinema Road – Paharganj Bridge and reach New Delhi Railway Station.

HAZRAT NIZAMUDDIN RAILWAY STATION

From South Delhi: Dhaula Kuan Flyover – Ring Road – AIlMS Chowk – Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Setu – Slip Road towards Lala Lajpat Rai Marg – Lodhi Road – Neela Gumbad – Hazrat Nizamuddin Marg – Nizamuddin Railway Station Road and reach Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station

From East Delhi: Pusta Road/Noida Link Road – Delhi-Meerut Expressway – Mahatma Gandhi Marg (Ring Road) – Nizamuddin Entry-II Road and reach Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station.

From West Delhi: Punjabi Bagh Junction – Mahatma Gandhi Road (Ring Road) – Raja Garden Chowk- Naraina Flyover – Dhaula Kuan Flyover – Ring Road – AlIMS Chowk – Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Setu – Slip Road towards Lala Lajpat Rai Marg – Lodhi Road- Neela Gumbad – Hazrat Nizamuddin Marg – Nizamuddin Railway Station Road and reach Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station

From North Delhi: Mukarba Chowk – Dr. KB Hedgewar Marg (Outer Ring Road) – Majnu Ka Tila) – Chandagi Ram Akhada – Left loop from Ring Road towards Yudhishthir Setu – GT Road – Shatri Park – Pusta Road/Noida Link Road – Delhi-Meerut Expressway -Mahatma Gandhi Marg (Ring Road) – Nizamuddin Entry-ll Road and reach Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station.

SARAI ROHILLA RAILWAY STATION

From South Delhi: Dhaula Kuan Flyover – Vande Matram Marg – Dayal Chowk – Faiz Road- New Rohtak Road – Liberty Cinema – Navhind School Marg – Sarai Rohilla Railway Station Road and reach Sarai Rohilla Railway Station.

From East Delhi: Noida Link Road/Pusta Road – Shastri Park – GT Road – Yudhishthir Setu – GT Karnal Road – Under Rani Jhansi Flyover – Ram Bagh Marg – Veer Banda Bairagi Marg – Old Rohtak Road – Sarai Rohilla Railway Station Road and reach Sarai Rohilla Railway Station.

From West Delhi: Punjabi Bagh Junction – Rohtak Road – New Rohtak Road – Sarai Rohilla Railway Station Road and reach Sarai Rohilla Railway Station.

From North Delhi: Azadpur Chowk – Ring Road – Prem Badi Pul- Maharaja Nahar Singh Marg – Inderlok Metro Station – Veer Banda Bairagi Marg – Old Rohtak Road – Sarai Rohilla Railway Station Road and reach Sarai Rohilla Railway Station.

OLD DELHI RAILWAY STATION

From South & East Delhi: Ring Road – Ashram Chowk – Sarai Kale Khan – Delhi-Meerut Expressway – Noida Link Road – Pusta Road – Yudhister Setu – ISBT Kashmere Gate – Lothian Road – Chhatta Rail – S. P. Mukherjee Marg- Kauria Bridge and reach Old Delhi Railway Station.

From West & North Delhi: Punjabi Bagh Junction – Rohtak Road – Rani Jhansi Flyover – Lothian Road – Chatta Rail – Kauria Bridge and reach Old Delhi Railway Station.

Travel route to Delhi Airport

If you opt to travel to Terminal 1 or Terminal 3 of Delhi Airport via road between the intervening night of September 7 and 8 till 11:59 pm on September 10, you can take the following route:

From Gurugram to T3 & from T3 to Gurugram: Service Road NH-48 – Rao Gajraj Singh Marg – Old Delhi Gurugram Road – UER II – Service Road NH-48 – T3 Terminal Road

From Gurugram to T1 & from T1 to Gurugram: Service Road NH-48 – Rao Gajraj Singh Marg – Old Delhi Gurugram Road – UER II – Service Road NH-48 – T3 Terminal Road – Service Road NH-48 – Sanjay T-Point – Ullan Batar Marg – Terminal T1

From Dwarka to T3 & from T3 to Dwarka: Sector 22 Dwarka Road – UER II – Service Road NH-48 – T3 Terminal Road

From Dwarka to T1 & from T1 to Dwarka: Sector 22 Dwarka Road – UER II – Service Road NH-48 – T3 Terminal Road – Service Road NH-48 – Sanjay T-Point – Ullan Batar Marg – Terminal T1

From New Delhi & South Delhi to T3 & from T3 to New Delhi & South Delhi: AIIMS Chowk – Ring Road – Moti Bagh Chowk – RTR Marg – Sanjay T-Point – Service Road NH-48 – T3 Terminal Road

From New Delhi & South Delhi to T1 & from T1 to New Delhi & South Delhi: AIIMS Chowk – Ring Road – Moti Bagh Chowk – RTR Marg – Sanjay T-Point – Ullan Batar Marg – Terminal T1

From West Delhi to T3 & from T3 to West Delhi: Punjabi Bagh Chowk – Ring Road – Raja Garden Chowk – Najafgarh Road – Pankha Road – Dabri-Dwarka Road – Road No. 224, Dabri-Gurugram Road – Sector-22, Dwarka Road – UER-II – Service Road NH-48 – T3 Terminal Road

From West Delhi to T1 & from T1 to West Delhi: Punjabi Bagh Chowk – Ring Road – Raja Garden Chowk – Najafgarh Road – Pankha Road – Dabri-Dwarka Road – Road No. 224, Dabri-Gurugram Road – Sector-22, Dwarka Road – UER-II – Service Road NH-48 – T3 Terminal Road – Ullan Batar Marg – Terminal T1

From North & East Delhi to T3 & from T3 to North & East Delhi: ISBT Kashmere Gate – Rani Jhansi Flyover – Rohtak Road – Punjabi Bagh Chowk – Ring Road – Raja Garden Chowk – Najafgarh Road – Pankha Road – Dabri-Dwarka Road – Road No. 224, Dabri-Gurugram Road – Sector-22, Dwarka Road – UER-II – Service Road NH-48 – T3 Terminal Road

From North & East Delhi to T1 & from T1 to North & East Delhi: ISBT kashmere Gate – Rani Jhansi Flyover – Rohtak Road – Punjabi Bagh Chowk – Ring Road – Raja Garden Chowk – Najafgarh Road – Pankha Road – Dabri-Dwarka Road – Road No. 224, Dabri-Gurugram Road – Sector-22, Dwarka Road – UER-II – Service Road NH-48 – T3 Terminal Road – Ullan Batar Marg – Terminal T1

What roads are shut?

Commuters have been asked to avoid journeys to places falling in Regulated and Controlled Zones. Here’s the suggested routes for those commuting via road over the next three days:

NORTH – SOUTH CORRIDOR

Ring Road – Ashram Chowk – Sarai Kale Khan – Delhi-Meerut Expressway – Noida Link Road – Pusta Road –yudhisthir Setu – ISBT kashmere Gate – Ring Road – Majnu Ka Tila.

From AIIMS Chowk – Ring Road – Dhaula Kuan – Ring Road – Brar Square – Naraina Flyover – Rajouri Garden Junction – Ring Road – Punjabi Bagh Junction – Ring Road – Azad Pur Chowk.

EAST – WEST CORRIDOR

From Sun Dial/DND Flyover – Ring Road –Ashram Chowk – Moolchand Underpass – AIIMS Chowk – Ring Road – Dhaula Kuan – Ring Road – Brar Square – Naraina Flyover.

From Yudhisthir Setu – Ring Road – Chandgi Ram Akhara – Mall Road – Azad Pur Chowk – Ring Road – Lala Jagat Narayan Marg.

General traffic will be allowed into Delhi from Rajokari Border, but it will be diverted from NH-48 to Rao Tula Ram Marg – Olof Palme Marg. No vehicular movement will be allowed on NH-48 towards Dhaula Kuan.

Buses and commercial vehicles will not be allowed to ply on Mathura Road (beyond Ashram Chowk), Bhairon Road, Purana Quila Road and inside Pragati Maidan Tunnel from the intervening night of September 7 and 8 to 11:59 pm on September 10.

Furthermore, on September 10, traffic will be affected at the following locations from 5 am to 1 pm: New Delhi Railway Station from Ajmeri Gate side, Old Delhi Railway Station from Shyama Prasad Mukherjee (SPM) Road side, Shanti Van Chowk from Geeta Colony side, ITO from Vikas Marg side, Rajghat Chowk from Jawahar Lal Nehru (JLN) Marg side, and Guru Nanak Chowk from Minto Road side.

(With inputs from agencies)