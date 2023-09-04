G20 Summit in Delhi: Banks, schools, colleges shut; Traffic advisory issued – Know what’s open and what’s closed in National Capital

G20 Summit Guidelines 2023: With preparations in full swing for the G20 summit taking place in the national capital from September 8-10, the government has made numerous announcements regarding the restrictions and traffic regulations in the city. Several heads of state and government are expected to visit Delhi for this high-profile conference. The list of those expected to arrive includes names like US President Joe Biden, UK PM Rishi Sunak, Japanese PM Fumio Kishida, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

The G-20 Summit is scheduled to take place at Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, on September 9-10, however, the roads near the establishment are also going to face some closures as the delegates will also visit Rajghat, NGMA (National Gallery of Modern Art) and Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI).

The national capital will be significantly affected during these two days. As New Delhi gears up to host the G20 Summit this weekend, take a look at several measures put in place by the Delhi Police and Delhi Government to ensure the safety and security of the attendees.

What is open and what will be closed during G20 Summit?

The authorities have announced several measures to monitor vehicular movement in the Capital. Commercial establishments like malls and markets will remain closed on the said dates, along with educational institutions.

Schools and Offices – All government departments, offices, organizations, corporations, boards, statutory bodies, educational institutions, etc. of the Central and State governments located in the NCT of Delhi shall remain closed from September 8-10. All private offices, educational and other institutions located in Delhi shall also remain shut.

Commercial establishments – All commercial banks, financial institutions, shops, commercial and business establishments situated within the jurisdiction of New Delhi Police District shall remain closed on these three days. All medical shops, grocery shops, milk booth, vegetable and fruit shops will remain open throughout Delhi. According to the advisroty, liquor stores in the New Delhi Police District will be closed from September 8 to 10.

Monuments will also remain closed in the area on the concerned dates.

G20 Summit Traffic Regulations

Delhi Traffic Police has compiled an extensive plan to ensure smooth movement of traffic. Traffic restrictions and diversions in the national capital for the G20 summit will start from September 7. According to the advisory issued by the authorities, some restrictions will be in place from 0000 hours of September 7-8 to 0000 hours on September 10-11 under Section 115 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

No entry will be allowed on Mathura Road beyond Ashram Chowk, Bhairon Marg and Purana Qila Road.

The advisory also added that no vehicular movement will be allowed on NH-48 towards Dhaula Kuan and traffic will be compulsorily diverted to Rao Tula Ram Marg-Olaf Palme Marg.

Entry of heavy vehicles, except those carrying essential goods will be restricted during the period of the summit. Commuters are advised to carry all updated and appropriate car documents.

Vehicles dealing with waste management, catering, housekeeping and other hotel services will also be allowed.

There will be no constraints on the movement of ambulances and other medical emergency vehicles.

Traffic restrictions are also likely in areas including Geeta Colony to Shanti Van Chowk, Vikas Marg to ITO, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg to Rajghat Chowk and Minto Road to Guru Nanak Chowk.

Delhi Traffic Police has set up a virtual help desk for live tracking of VIP movement. They have also set up a dedicated Ambulance Assistance Control Room and coordinated efforts with map services such as Google Maps.

Availability of public transport during G20 Summit

Movement of passengers to Interstate Bus Terminals (ISBT), Airport and Railway Stations will be facilitated as all the facilities will remain open during the G20 Summit.

The vehicular movement will be restricted near the airport for the movement of G20 Summit attendees. Delhi Traffic Police has recommended the public to opt for Delhi metro Services.

DTC buses will also be diverted. The buses already present in Delhi will operate on Ring Road and towards the borders of the national capital. Buses will have to take the MG Road route to reach Sarai Kale Khan.

The three-seater rickshaws (TSRs) and taxis will be allowed outside the New Delhi district on the road network.

It may be noted that taxis will only be allowed to enter New Delhi District if they show valid hotel bookings.

It may be noted that boarding and deboarding at the Supreme Court metro station, previously known as Pragati Maidan metro station, will be restricted due to its proximity to Bharat Mandapam.

Alternate routes for Delhiites

South to North Delhi – Ring Road-Ashram Chowk-Sarai Kale Khan-Delhi-Meerut Expressway-Noida Link Road-Pusta Road-Yudhistir Setu-ISBT Kashmere Gate-Ring Road-Majnu Ka Tila, or

AIIMS Chowk-Ring Road-Dhaula Kuan-Ring Road-Brar Square-Naraina Flyover-Rajouri Garden Junction-Ring Road-Punjabi Bagh Junction-Ring Road-Azad Pur Chowk

East to West Delhi – From Sun Dial/DND Flyover-Ring Road-Ashram Chowk-Moolchand Underpass-AIIMS Chowk-Ring Road-Dhaula Kuan-Ring Road-Brar Square-Naraina flyover, or

From Yudhisthir Setu-Ring Road-Chandgi Ram Akhara-Mall Road-Azad Pur Chowk-Ring Road-Lala Jagat Narayan Marg

Will traffic be affected in Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram?

The flow of general traffic will remain unaffected outside the jurisdiction of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) area, with the exception of National Highway 48 (NH-48). Commuters are suggested to make maximum use of Metro services as Metro services shall remain available for commuters at all metro stations in Delhi.