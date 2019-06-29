G20 Summit: Australian PM Scott Morrison tweets selfie with Narendra Modi, says ‘Kithana acha he Modi!’

By: |
Published: June 29, 2019 9:32:40 AM

The newly-elected Australian Prime Minister met his Indian counterpart in the morning and shared some light moments with him. Morrison clicked a selfie with Modi and posted it on Twitter with a captain "Kithana acha he Modi!" (How good is Modi).

g20 summit, pm modi, brics, osaka, brics 2019, g20 summit 2019, g20 summit osaka, g20 summit 2020, g20 summit 2019 japan, g20 countries 2019, g20 countries, g20 osaka, narendra modi, scott morrisson, australia, indiaAustralian PM Scott Morrison with PM Narendra Modi (Twitter/ @ScottMorrisonMP)

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Saturday tweeted a selfie with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi and praised him in Hindi, saying “Kithana acha he Modi!”. The two leaders are in Osaka, Japan for the G20 Summit.

The newly-elected Australian Prime Minister met his Indian counterpart in the morning and shared some light moments with him. Morrison clicked a selfie with Modi and posted it on Twitter with a captain “Kithana acha he Modi!” (How good is Modi).

Last month, the two leaders congratulated each other on their respective election victories and pledged to work together. The G20 (Group of Twenty) is an international leaders’ forum comprising 19 countries and the European Union. The 14th edition of the G20 Summit is being held here from June 28-29.

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. G20 Summit: Australian PM Scott Morrison tweets selfie with Narendra Modi, says ‘Kithana acha he Modi!’
Advertisement

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
FinancialExpress_1x1_Imp_Desktop