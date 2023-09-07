G20 Summit 2023: IMD installs additional automatic weather station near Pragati Maidan, to provide tailored weather updates for Delhi

In a bid to provide specialised and real-time weather forecasts ahead of G20 Summit in New Delhi, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has added an additional automatic weather station in close proximity to Pragati Maidan. IMD’s round-the-clock weather monitoring for the summit will begin on Thursday morning.

The meteorological department will be providing customized weather updates and forecasts accessible through a dedicated webpage on their website at mausam.imd.gov.in/g20.

This webpage of the Met Office will deliver real-time data from a newly installed automatic weather station (AWS) in close proximity to the G20 Summit venue. It will furnish precise details concerning air temperature, humidity levels, wind speed, wind direction, and rainfall.

Data to be refreshed every 15 minutes

To ensure users have the most accurate and up-to-date weather information, the data will be refreshed at 15-minute intervals, as confirmed by the IMD.

Additionally, similar weather information will be available for nine other prominent locations within Delhi, including the Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi railway station, Chandni Chowk, Akshardham Temple, Bahai/Lotus Temple, Qutab Minar, Red Fort/Rajghat, Delhi University, and Lodhi Road (Lodhi Garden).

Scheduled for September 9-10, the G20 Leaders’ Summit anticipates the participation of over 30 heads of state, top officials from the European Union, invited guest countries, and 14 heads of international organizations.