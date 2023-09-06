scorecardresearch
G20 Factcheck! Is Modi govt clearing Delhi slums for mega event? PIB exposes ‘misleading’ media report

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the PIB said that the CNN report about the encroachment in Delhi was ‘misleading’.

Written by Breaking News Desk
G20 Factcheck: As India gets ready with glistening infrastructure and shining setup to welcome Heads of States of 19 most influential economies of the world for the G20 Summit 2023 this weekend, there are reports of how Delhi is ‘hiding’ its slums. A latest CNN report said that several residents of the slums near Pragati Maidan have been removed from the area in order to ‘beautify’ the venue for the G20 summit that is scheduled to take place on September 9 and 10 this weekend. However, the Press Information Bureau of the Government of India has termed the CNN report as misleading.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the PIB said that the CNN report about the encroachment in Delhi was ‘misleading’. Factchecking the report, the PIB said that the civic authorities have taken the action and removed the slums from the area due to an order by the Supreme Court. The PIB said that the anti-encroachment drive has nothing to do with the G20 Summit. The CNN report had also given a detailed account of plight of the people affected by authorities action in Tughlaqabad. The PIB said that this has nothing to do with the G20 mega meet. It also added that Tughlaqabad is not near the venue where all G20 dignitaries will gather.

First published on: 06-09-2023 at 13:22 IST

