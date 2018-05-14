G Somashekar Reddy, Bellary constituency Karnataka election result 2018: All you need to know

Gali Somashekar Reddy is the elder brother of mining scam-tainted G Janardhan Reddy. The BJP has fielded him from Bellary City constituency. While the JD(S) has pitted Mohamad Iqbal Hothur against Somashekar, the Congress has fielded Anil H Lad from here.

Somashekar had in 2008 won from the Ballari City by defeating nearest Congress rival Anil Lad by just 1,022 votes. He did not contest the 2013 elections. The seat was bagged by Anil Lad in 2013 assembly polls. Lad had defeated BJP’s Guttiganuru Virupaksha Gouda.

Bellary City constituency falls in the General category. It is a part of politically-sensitive Bellary district and central Karnataka region. Total number of registered voters are 2,28,051. Literacy rate is 78%, approximately.

Who is G Somashekar Reddy

Somashekar is the current chairman of Karnataka Milk Federation. In his affidavit filed with the Election Commission, Somashekar declared a family wealth of Rs 42.29 crore, up by almost 47% since his last declaration in 2008.

The politician faces allegations of illegal mining in forest lands. Besides, he is also accused of trying to bribe an Andhra Pradesh judge to get bail for his brother. His brothers G Janardhana Reddy and G Karunakara Reddy had served as ministers in the BS Yeddyurappa government. But after 2011, the year BSY was forced to resign from the CM’s post, Reddy brothers along with BJP’s Dalit face in state B Sriramulu formed the BSR Congress party. BSY had at that time also broke away from the BJP to form the Karnataka Janata Paksha (KJP). But both the parties merged with the BJP ahead of the 2014 general elections.

Bellary City constituency election result 2018

(To be updated on May 15)