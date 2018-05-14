G Karunakara Reddy, Harapanahalli constituency Karnataka election result 2018: All you need to know

Harapanahalli constituency Karnataka election result 2018: G Karunakara Reddy is a politician linked to the Bharatiya Janata Party. Karunakara is the younger brother of mining baron G Janardhan Reddy. This time, the BJP has fielded him from Harapanahalli constituency in Davanagere district. The Congress and JD(S) have pitted MP Ravindra and Arasikere N Kotresh, respectively, against him. Kotresh is a BJP rebel.

Harapanahalli seat falls in the general category and is a part of Davanagere Lok Sabha constituency in central Karnataka region. There are a total of 2,01,133 register voters. The literacy rate is 68% approximately.

Who is G Karunakara Reddy

Karunakara was born on April 10, 1962. He had successfully contested 2004 and 2014 general elections on a BJP ticket from Bellary constituency. In the 2008 assembly polls, Karunakara had contested from Harpanahalli constituency. He defeated Congress’ and former deputy CM MP Prakash by a margin of over 25,000 votes. In the first BJP government headed BS Yeddyurappa, Karunakara and his younger brother G Janardhana Reddy were made ministers.

In 2013, the assembly seat was bagged by Congress’ MP Ravindra. Barring 2008, since 1962, the seat was always represented by Congress’ candidates.

Harapanahalli constituency election result 2018

