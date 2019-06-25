G-20 summit: Wide range of issues will be discussed when Modi meets world leaders

According to sources, Modi is expected to meet leaders of the US, Japan, Russia, and China in two different sets of trilateral meetings. (PTI)

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets various world leaders in bilateral and multilateral settings on the sidelines of the G-20 summit, in Osaka later this week issues topping the agenda would include terrorism, global security, multilateralism, environment, and energy.

The bilaterals include President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan, Prime Minister of Australia and Prime Minister Lee Hsein Loong of Singapore, President of South Korea, amongst others. Besides the bilateral, there will be pull-asides with other leaders including Argentina, France, Australia, and Turkey.

The talks with Russia-India-China (RIC) and Japan-America-India (JAI) —are in line with Modi’s policy to engage with all powers. Also the trilateral meeting of JAI grouping is indicative of the strategic convergence with both the US and Japan on some aspects of the Indo-Pacific concept as well as the similarity of views with Russia and China on issues related to free trade and protectionism.

The first RIC summit had taken place on the sidelines of G-20 summit last year in Argentina and this year it is again taking place on the sidelines of G-20 summit, this time in Osaka.

On the sidelines, leaders of the BRICS countries—including Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa will also meet. This will be the first time when Modi will meet with President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro.

The meeting between Abe, Trump, and Modi under JAI is the second meeting. The first was last year in Argentina. Japan is seen as a major partner of India in helping build infrastructure, providing key development support and is considered as a major source of foreign direct investment.

Both the countries are also negotiating the Acquisition and Cross-Servicing Agreement (ACSA) which would help in deepening defence cooperation between the two sides. Once concluded the agreement will allow the armed forces to use each other bases for logistical support.

With one of the top buyers of military hardware from the US, the Indo-US relationship has evolved to the point where the two recognize each other as strategic partners. All three are

While the three agree on the need for an “open” Indo-Pacific region without hindrances in freedom of navigation or overflight, the three are wary of China’s growing presence.

And, on the other hand, China is a key neighbour of India and efforts are on to stabilize its relationship post-2017 Doklam military standoff which had lasted almost 79 days.