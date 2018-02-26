‘Futuristic technology’ for real-time governance: Here’s what Chandrababu Naidu has in store for Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu who was in Vishakhapatnam on Sunday said that the state government will go completely online by the end of March. (Twitter)

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu who was in Vishakhapatnam on Sunday said that the state government will go completely online by the end of March. Naidu during a session on “Technologies for Tomorrow” at the CII Partnership Summit said that his government is working very hard towards real-time governance with futuristic technology. He said that by March-end his government is planning to have completely paperless offices. One that is done, citizens can sort out their grievances with a single call or represent the issue online.

Naidu added that the technology will help the state in monitoring every aspect of governance. He also said that this is a unique idea and as no other government has experimented with it yet. The state government wants to use the technology for overall benefits, the CM said.

On Sunday, Naidu government had signed nine Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) worth Rs 9,341 crore. It is expected to create 5,700 jobs in the aerospace and defence sectors.

Meanwhile, on the first day of CII Partnership summit, the government signed 77 MoUs that could bring in investments worth Rs 31,546 crore, which could create over 95,000 jobs.

The Andhra Pradesh CM along with Union Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu laid the first stone for the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) and the Indian Institute of Packaging (IIP) campuses, Kakinada, East Godavari district.

Innovators from around the world have arrived at Vishakapatnam to be a part of the ongoing summit. Founder and CEO of Autogrid Systems, Amit Narayan said that the tie-up with the state government will bring down costs of electricity for consumers and help them save over Rs 2,000 crore in five years.