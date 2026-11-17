Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed ASEAN countries in The Philippines on Tuesday — asserting that the future must be shaped by “cooperation and not competition”. The Indian leader is also set to meet with US President Donald Trump and other Quad leaders on the sidelines of the Summit.

“In the past few years, the world has faced a series of crises. What the world needs most today is peace, stability and predictability…India and ASEAN together represent nearly a quarter of the world’s population. Therefore, it is essential to ensure that our future is determined by cooperation, not competition,” Modi said.

Sharing my remarks at the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit in Manila. https://t.co/XDyIFZ56N1 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 17, 2026

Modi said India and ASEAN have both the strength and the resolve and together, both sides can make this region a symbol of peace and stability.

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“We believe that India’s development and ASEAN’s prosperity are deeply intertwined. In the coming years, the ASEAN Community Vision 2045 and Developed India 2047 can play a crucial role in realising our shared aspirations,” he added.