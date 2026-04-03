The Malda hostage incident in West Bengal has escalated into a major political and judicial flashpoint ahead of state assembly elections. On April 1 (Wednesday), angry villagers in Malda district held seven judicial officers- including three women- hostage for hours, protesting mass deletions from electoral rolls. The Supreme Court (SC) slammed it as a brazen attack on justice, handing the probe to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). So far, multiple arrests have been made by Bengal Police in this regard and probe is still underway.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Malda hostage case

The hostage standoff

Villagers in Kaliachak, Malda district, laid siege to judicial officers on the night of April 1. The officers, tasked with verifying voter lists under the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, were trapped without food or water for hours. Protesters surrounded their location- described by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee as a ‘judge’s house’ under midnight siege- demanding restoration of deleted names.

The drama unfolded amid widespread protests paralysing Malda. Demonstrators blocked national and state highways, plus rural routes in at least five assembly constituencies. Despite prior warnings to state authorities, no immediate protection arrived, leaving officers vulnerable.

Why it happened?

The trigger was the SIR process, a Supreme Court-endorsed cleanup of electoral rolls. The Election Commission flagged over 60 lakh names for scrutiny after publishing the final draft rolls. By April 3 (Friday), officials had disposed of 52 lakh cases, with 8 lakh more pending- aiming for completion by April 7 (Tuesday) to freeze rolls before nominations close on April 6 for the first polling phase on April 23.

Protests erupted over ‘mass deletions,’ with locals claiming legitimate voters, possibly including Indian citizens, were wrongly removed. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders alleged Trinamool Congress (TMC) instigation, questioning if deleted names belonged to non-citizens. The unrest hit Malda, Murshidabad, North Dinajpur and even Bhawanipur, halting SIR adjudication.

What CM Mamata Banerjee said on Malda incident?

At a public meeting in Bengal on April 2, CM Mamata Banerjee distanced herself from the case and said, “I don’t know who did it, but no one informed me. These people don’t give me any information. At midnight, they laid siege to the judge’s house.” She blamed BJP for a “game plan” in Malda, Murshidabad, North Dinajpur and Bhawanipur, where “names of many people have been struck off.”

Supreme Court cracks down

A bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant condemned the “brazen and deliberate attempt to obstruct justice.”

Key actions taken by SC-

Issued show-cause notices to West Bengal’s Chief Secretary, Home Secretary and DGP for failing to protect officers.

Directed the Election Commission (EC) to deploy central forces for officer safety and SIR venues.

Mandated strict security: threat assessments for officers and families, restricted public entry and compliance reports.

Ordered the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar to transfer the probe to the NIA.

The next hearing in this case is on April 6 (Monday) with officials appearing virtually. NIA teams arrived in West Bengal on April 3 to investigate, required to submit a preliminary report directly to the Supreme Court.

BJP fires back at TMC

BJP leaders pounced, calling it proof of lawlessness under TMC rule. Suvendu Adhikari said, “Law and order cease to exist. Mamata Banerjee is behind this due to her provocative statements.” Demanded ECI probe into TMC role and deleted names’ citizenship.

Dilip Ghosh said, “No legal system in Bengal. Judges attacked… Strict punishment needed.” He slammed Mamata Banerjee’s “rubbish” defense, crediting neutral elections for her power.

Former EC official Mohd Amin called it “shameful,” defending SIR as a “legal, purifying” process endorsed by courts.

Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

West Bengal polls unfold in two phases- April 23 and 29, counting will take place on May 4. The EC published its 8th supplementary list post-Malda, stressing security for verification teams. Those missing from lists must now seek tribunals, though timelines remain unclear.