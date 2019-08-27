Furniture ‘missing’ from Andhra Pradesh Assembly recovered from showroom of former Speaker’s son

Former Andhra Pradesh Speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao. (File Photo/PTI)

Andhra Assembly furniture case: Over 70 furniture items which went missing from the Andhra Pradesh Assembly have been traced to a showroom owned by former Speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao’s son. Rao had also allegedly kept some of the furniture and computers from the Assembly at another motorcycle showroom owned by his son and his house in Sattenapalli town.

The Guntur Police has booked Rao and his son Sivarama Krishna under Sections 409 (cheating by personation) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the IPC, news agency IANS reported. The FIR has been lodged on a complaint filed by M Eswara Rao, an officer who works at the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

TDP leader Kodela Siva Prasada Rao, who lost the recent Assembly elections, had moved an application in the high court seeking direction to the state government to take away furniture from his office. Rao claimed that he had even written to Assembly officials in this regard, however, no action was taken.

In 2016, some of the Assembly furniture was taken to his office-cum-residence while they were being shifted from Hyderabad to Amravati, Rao had claimed recently. He said this was done to prevent the valuable furniture from any damage in the lack of proper maintenance at the temporary Assembly building.

After the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in 2014, the then Andhra government headed by TDP’s Chandrababu Naidu had in 2015 announced shifting of the state capital from Hyderabad to Amravati. In December 2018, Naidu had laid the foundation stone of Andhra Pradesh’s new government building complex which will include the state secretariat, high court, assembly and various other government departments.

However, there is a lack of clarity over whether Amravati will be developed as Andhra’s capital city. Reports say the new government headed by CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has prepared a detailed feasibility report for a new capital city.