‘Full-time tourist, part-time politician’: BJP lambasts Rahul Gandhi with viral video of him partying at Kathmandu nightclub — Watch

The BJP seems to have found new fodder to attack Rahul Gandhi over a viral video shared by the party in which the former Congress president can be seen partying at a nightclub, reportedly in Kathmandu.

Sharing the clip, BJP I-T in-charge Amit Malviya tweeted, “Rahul Gandhi was at a nightclub when Mumbai was under seize. He is at a nightclub at a time when his party is exploding. He is consistent. Interestingly, soon after the Congress refused to outsource their presidency, hit jobs have begun on their Prime Ministerial candidate (sic).”

The undated video was reportedly shot during the wedding ceremony of Gandhi’s journalist friend Sumnima Udas at the Marriot Hotel. However, there is no independent verification of the contents of the viral video.

Former Nepali ambassador to Myanmar Bhim Das’ daughter Sumnima — a former journalist — is getting married to Nima Martin Sherpa, according to a report in Kathmandu Post. In the video, Gandhi can be seen at a dimly lit nightclub, with people dancing to the loud music in the background.

Meanwhile, taking potshots at Gandhi, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday called him a “full-time tourist and a part-time politician, who is filled with hypocrisy”.

“Pappu Ji (Rahul Gandhi) is a full-time tourist and a part-time politician who is full of hypocrisy. After getting time from travelling, Rahul Gandhi fabricates stories and remarks and tries to mislead the people of this country,” Naqvi was quoted by ANI.

“His remarks misleads his own party members, not only the people of this country. The situation will remain the same if he will walk on this path only,” he added.

The video comes at a time when the Congress is grappling under crisis over the leadership vacuum and is fighting for revival ahead of the Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat, scheduled to be held later this year.

Interestingly, mere hours ago, the Congress took aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi , who is on a three-day visit to Germany, Denmark and France. “There is a crisis in the country, but Saheb likes being abroad,” the Congress party tweeted on Monday night.