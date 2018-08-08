​​​
Sonia Gandhi’s letter to MK Stalin: ‘We’ll not see another Karunanidhi’. Full text here

“We shall not see the like of Kalaignar again, and our nation is poorer without his wise statesmanship, and his dedication to our country and our people,” Gandhi wrote in her letter to Stalin.

UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday wrote a touching letter to MK Stalin expressing grief over demise of his father and former Tamil Nadu chief minister Karunanidhi. In her letter, Gandhi highlighted that Karunanidhi was a fatherly figure to her and the nation had suffered a heavy loss in his demise.

“We shall not see the like of Kalaignar again, and our nation is poorer without his wise statesmanship, and his dedication to our country and our people,” Gandhi wrote in her letter to Stalin. Karunanidi, the DMK patriarch passed away at the age of 94 on Tuesday, due to prolonged illness.

