FULL TEXT of what PM Narendra Modi wrote in visitors’ book at Pashupatinath Temple in Nepal

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on a temple visiting spree as he offered prayers at the iconic Muktinath temple and Pashupatinath temple in Nepal’s capital Kathmandu. The Pashupatinath temple is regarded as the most sacred and oldest temple of Shiva (Pashupati) in Nepal. Modi wore Buddhist traditional red dress and carried out rituals both according to the Hindu and Buddhist tradition. He further signed the visitor’s book and was presented a miniature of the Pashupatinath temple by the authorities.

“An auspicious start to Day 2 in Nepal! PM Modi visited the highly venerated Muktinath temple, located at 12,172 ft, to reinforce the strong cultural connect between India and Nepal. PM Modi offered prayers at the human-size golden statue of Lord Vishnu as Shri Mukti Narayan,” said Raveesh Kumar, official spokesperson at the Ministry of External Affairs, after Modi’s visit to the Muktinath temple. Modi is the first foreign guest to pay homage at the main sanctum of Muktinath temple. Muktinath Temple is regarded as sacred place for both Hindus and Buddhists located in Muktinath Valley. The temple at an altitude of 3,710 metres at the foot of the Thorong La pass in mountainous Mustang district.

This is FULL TEXT of what PM Narendra Modi wrote in the visitors’ book at Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu:

“I am happy to get another good opportunity to pray at Lord Pashupatinath temple. This temple is a symbol of the combined religious heritage of people of India and Nepal. I wish for peace, progress and prosperity in lives of people of Nepal and India. I am grateful to Pashupatinath Kosh and Government of Nepal for making arrangements for my visit. I hope that devotees will soon get new facilities from the new Dharmshala being developed by India and Nepal on the temple premises.”

India shares a history with the Pashupatinath temple as in 2016 following the visit of the then president Pranab Mukherjee to Nepal. Under President Mukherjee, the Government of India assisted in establishing the Nepal-Bharat Maitri Pashupatinath Dharamshala project.