Full statehood demand: AAP to set up 3,000 centres in Delhi for collecting signatures

The AAP to open 3,000 centres across the city where signed forms in support of the party’s full statehood demand for Delhi will be deposited by the party workers. (PTI)

The AAP has decided to open 3,000 centres across the city where signed forms in support of the party’s full statehood demand for Delhi will be deposited by the party workers.

Under the campaign, the party workers will go door to door to collect signatures supporting the AAP’s full statehood demand for Delhi.

The ruling AAP MLAs met the party workers at their constituencies today to discuss preparations for the ‘full statehood campaign’ which will be launched tomorrow and will continue till July 25.

“The party plans to take the movement to the booth level through opening of 3,000 ‘full statehood centres’ across Delhi,” a senior party leader said.

Addressing a party workers’ convention yesterday, Arvind Kejriwal and AAP’s Delhi unit convenor Gopal Rai had said that these centres would be set up in the next two weeks.

After the 23-day full statehood campaign christened ‘Delhi Mange Apna Haq’, AAP leaders and workers would submit the signatures collected in support of the party’s demand, to the prime minister.