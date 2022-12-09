scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Personal Finance Guide
Pause slide

Full list of ministers who won and lost in Gujarat Elections 2022

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel won from his Ghatlodia constituency with a record margin of over 1.92 lakh votes, while state home minister Harsh Sanghvi won from the Majura Assembly seat in Surat by a margin of 1.16 votes.

Written by India News Desk
Full list of ministers who won and lost in Gujarat Elections 2022
CM Bhupendra Patel. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran | File)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday registered a historic victory in Gujarat, clinching 156 seats in the 182-member House. All ministers in Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel’s cabinet have won, except for Minister of State for Education Kirtisinh Vaghela who faced electoral defeat by a margin of nearly 5,000 votes over Congress. CM Patel won from his Ghatlodia constituency with a record margin of over 1.92 lakh votes, while state home minister Harsh Sanghvi won from the Majura Assembly seat in Surat by a margin of 1.16 votes.

Here is the list of winners of the Bhupendra Patel-led cabinet ministers in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections:

Bhupendra Patel – Ghatlodia

Also Read

Incumbent Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel of the BJP defeated Amee Yagnik of the Congress by 1,92,263 votes.

Also Read: Bhupendra Patel to take oath as Gujarat CM on December 12, PM Modi, Amit Shah to attend

Jitendra Vaghani – Bhavnagar West

Minister of Education Jitu Vaghani defeated Congress candidate Kishorsinh Gohil by 41,922 votes.

Rushikesh Patel – Visnagar

Health Minister Rishikesh Patel defeated Congress candidate Kirit Patel by 34,405 votes.

Purnesh Modi – Surat West

Roads and buildings minister Purnesh Modi defeated Congress candidate Sanjay Shah by 1,04,312 votes.

Raghvji Patel – Jamnagar Rural

Minister for agriculture Raghvji Patel defeated AAP candidate Prakash Donga by 47,500 votes.

Kanu Desai – Pardi

Finance minister Kanu Desai defeated Congress candidate Jayshreeben Patel by 97,164 votes.

Kiritsinh Rana – Limbdi

Forest and environment minister Kiritsinh Rana defeated AAP candidate Mayurbhai Sakariya by 23,146 votes.

Naresh Patel – Gandevi

Food and civil supplies minister Naresh Patel defeated Congress’ Ashokbhai Patel by 93,166 votes.

Arjunsinh Chauhan – Mehmedabad

Minister of rural affairs Arjunsinh Chauhan defeated Congress candidate Juvansinh Chauhan by 45,604 votes.

Harsh Sanghvi – Majura

State home minister Harsh Sanghvi defeated Aam Aadmi Party’s PVS Sarma by 1,16,675 votes.

Jagdish Vishwakarma – Nikol

Cottage industries minister Jagdish Vishwakarma defeated Congress’s Ranjit Rathod by 55,198 votes.

Manisha Vakil – Vadodara City

Minister of state in women and child development minister Manisha Vakil defeated Congress candidate Gunvantray Parmar by 98,597 votes.

Mukesh Patel – Olpad

Minister of state in agriculture Mukesh Patel defeated Congress candidate Darshankumar Amrutlal Nayak by 1,15,136 votes.

Nimisha Suthar – Morva Hadaf

Minister of state in health and family welfare Nimisha Suthar defeated Aam Aadmi Party candidate Bhanabhai Mansukhbhai Damor by 48877 votes.

Kubersinh Dindor – Santrampur

Minister of state in higher and technical education Kuberbhai Dindor defeated Congress’ Gendalbhai Motibhai Damor 15,577 votes.

Kirtisinh Vaghela – Kankrej

Minister of state in primary, secondary and adult education Kirtisinh Vaghela was defeated by Congress candidate Arutji Motiji Thakor by 5,295 votes.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.