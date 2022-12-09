Full list of ministers who won and lost in Gujarat Elections 2022

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday registered a historic victory in Gujarat, clinching 156 seats in the 182-member House. All ministers in Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel’s cabinet have won, except for Minister of State for Education Kirtisinh Vaghela who faced electoral defeat by a margin of nearly 5,000 votes over Congress. CM Patel won from his Ghatlodia constituency with a record margin of over 1.92 lakh votes, while state home minister Harsh Sanghvi won from the Majura Assembly seat in Surat by a margin of 1.16 votes.

Here is the list of winners of the Bhupendra Patel-led cabinet ministers in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections:

Bhupendra Patel – Ghatlodia

Incumbent Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel of the BJP defeated Amee Yagnik of the Congress by 1,92,263 votes.

Also Read: Bhupendra Patel to take oath as Gujarat CM on December 12, PM Modi, Amit Shah to attend

Jitendra Vaghani – Bhavnagar West

Minister of Education Jitu Vaghani defeated Congress candidate Kishorsinh Gohil by 41,922 votes.

Rushikesh Patel – Visnagar

Health Minister Rishikesh Patel defeated Congress candidate Kirit Patel by 34,405 votes.

Purnesh Modi – Surat West

Roads and buildings minister Purnesh Modi defeated Congress candidate Sanjay Shah by 1,04,312 votes.

Raghvji Patel – Jamnagar Rural

Minister for agriculture Raghvji Patel defeated AAP candidate Prakash Donga by 47,500 votes.

Kanu Desai – Pardi

Finance minister Kanu Desai defeated Congress candidate Jayshreeben Patel by 97,164 votes.

Kiritsinh Rana – Limbdi

Forest and environment minister Kiritsinh Rana defeated AAP candidate Mayurbhai Sakariya by 23,146 votes.

Naresh Patel – Gandevi

Food and civil supplies minister Naresh Patel defeated Congress’ Ashokbhai Patel by 93,166 votes.

Arjunsinh Chauhan – Mehmedabad

Minister of rural affairs Arjunsinh Chauhan defeated Congress candidate Juvansinh Chauhan by 45,604 votes.

Harsh Sanghvi – Majura

State home minister Harsh Sanghvi defeated Aam Aadmi Party’s PVS Sarma by 1,16,675 votes.

Jagdish Vishwakarma – Nikol

Cottage industries minister Jagdish Vishwakarma defeated Congress’s Ranjit Rathod by 55,198 votes.

Manisha Vakil – Vadodara City

Minister of state in women and child development minister Manisha Vakil defeated Congress candidate Gunvantray Parmar by 98,597 votes.

Mukesh Patel – Olpad

Minister of state in agriculture Mukesh Patel defeated Congress candidate Darshankumar Amrutlal Nayak by 1,15,136 votes.

Nimisha Suthar – Morva Hadaf

Minister of state in health and family welfare Nimisha Suthar defeated Aam Aadmi Party candidate Bhanabhai Mansukhbhai Damor by 48877 votes.

Kubersinh Dindor – Santrampur

Minister of state in higher and technical education Kuberbhai Dindor defeated Congress’ Gendalbhai Motibhai Damor 15,577 votes.

Kirtisinh Vaghela – Kankrej

Minister of state in primary, secondary and adult education Kirtisinh Vaghela was defeated by Congress candidate Arutji Motiji Thakor by 5,295 votes.