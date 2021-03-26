Full list of BJP candidates for Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan by-polls

The BJP has named Ashrit Pattnayak for the by-elections in the Pipili assembly segment in Odisha, the polling for which is scheduled on April 17.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released the list of its candidates for Lok Sabha and Assembly by-polls to be held in six states – Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Mizoram, Odisha, and Rajasthan. While Lok Sabha by-polls are being held in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, Assembly by-elections are scheduled in Karnataka, Jharkhand, Mizoram, Odisha, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

The BJP has named Ashrit Pattnayak for the by-elections in the Pipili assembly segment in Odisha, the polling for which is scheduled on April 17. The BJP has fielded former minister Kiran Maheshwari’s daughter from the Rajsamand assembly seat which is among the three assembly constituencies going to bypolls in Rajasthan. The party declared Deepti Maheshwari, former MLA Ratanlal Jat and former minister Khemaram Meghwal as party candidates from Rajsamand, Sahara (Bhilwara) and Sujangarh (Churu) seats respectively. The polling will be held on April 17 from 7 am to 6 pm and counting will take place on May 2.

In Karnataka, the ruling BJP announced its candidates for the April 17 by-elections. It has fielded Mangala Suresh Angadi, wife of late Union Minister Suresh Angadi, from the Belgaum Lok Sabha seat. Pratapagouda Patil, who quit the Congress and joined the saffron party would be its candidate in the Maski assembly segment while youth leader Sharanu Salagar has been fielded in Basavakalyan. Below is the full list of BJP Candidates:

Lok Sabha By-election 2021

Andhra Pradesh Tirupati (SC) K. Ratna Prabha

Karnataka Belgaum Mangala Suresh Angadi

Assembly By-polls 2021:

Jharkhand Madhupur Ganga Narayan Singh

Karnataka Basavakalyan Sharanu Salagar

Karnataka Maski (ST) Pratapgouda Patil

Madhya Pradesh Damoh Rahul Singh

Mizoram Serchhip (ST) Lalhriatrenga Chhangte

Odisha Pipili Ashrit Pattnayak

Rajasthan Sahara Ratanlal Jat

Rajasthan Sujangarh (SC) Khemaram Meghwal

Rajasthan Rajsamand Deepti Maheshwari

The bypolls will be held on April 17 while the counting of votes will take place on May 2.