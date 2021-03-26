  • MORE MARKET STATS

Full list of BJP candidates for Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan by-polls

March 26, 2021 12:52 PM

The by-polls will be held on April 17 while the counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Full list of BJP candidatesThe BJP has named Ashrit Pattnayak for the by-elections in the Pipili assembly segment in Odisha, the polling for which is scheduled on April 17.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released the list of its candidates for Lok Sabha and Assembly by-polls to be held in six states – Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Mizoram, Odisha, and Rajasthan. While Lok Sabha by-polls are being held in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, Assembly by-elections are scheduled in Karnataka, Jharkhand, Mizoram, Odisha, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

The BJP has named Ashrit Pattnayak for the by-elections in the Pipili assembly segment in Odisha, the polling for which is scheduled on April 17. The BJP has fielded former minister Kiran Maheshwari's daughter from the Rajsamand assembly seat which is among the three assembly constituencies going to bypolls in Rajasthan. The party declared Deepti Maheshwari, former MLA Ratanlal Jat and former minister Khemaram Meghwal as party candidates from Rajsamand, Sahara (Bhilwara) and Sujangarh (Churu) seats respectively. The polling will be held on April 17 from 7 am to 6 pm and counting will take place on May 2.

In Karnataka, the ruling BJP announced its candidates for the April 17 by-elections. It has fielded Mangala Suresh Angadi, wife of late Union Minister Suresh Angadi, from the Belgaum Lok Sabha seat. Pratapagouda Patil, who quit the Congress and joined the saffron party would be its candidate in the Maski assembly segment while youth leader Sharanu Salagar has been fielded in Basavakalyan. Below is the full list of BJP Candidates:

Lok Sabha By-election 2021
Andhra Pradesh               Tirupati (SC)                     K. Ratna Prabha
Karnataka                         Belgaum                          Mangala Suresh Angadi

Assembly By-polls 2021:
Jharkhand                        Madhupur                       Ganga Narayan Singh
Karnataka                        Basavakalyan                   Sharanu Salagar
Karnataka                        Maski (ST)                        Pratapgouda Patil
Madhya Pradesh             Damoh                             Rahul Singh
Mizoram                         Serchhip (ST)                    Lalhriatrenga Chhangte
Odisha                            Pipili                                 Ashrit Pattnayak
Rajasthan                        Sahara                              Ratanlal Jat
Rajasthan                        Sujangarh (SC)                 Khemaram Meghwal
Rajasthan                        Rajsamand                       Deepti Maheshwari

Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

