Raman Singh, son Abhishek Singh not in BJP’s Lok Sabha candidates list for Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh BJP List: BJP has not repeated any candidate for Lok Sabha elections in the state.

BJP Lok Sabha Candidates List for Chhattisgarh: Bharatiya Janata Party has not fielded any old face from Chhattisgarh in the second list of six candidates announced for the state. There are total 11 seats in the state and the party had not fielded any sitting MP in the first five candidates announced earlier.

Union minister of steel Vishnu Deo Sai and former union minister Ramesh Bais are among those sitting Lok Sabha members who have been dropped by the party in this major reshuffle in the state politics.

It was widely speculated that three times chief minister Raman Singh who ruled the state for three consecutive terms, before the BJP was voted out in 2018 assembly elections, will be fielded from Rajnandgaon, the seat held by his son Abhishek Singh. However, the father-son duo has been denied tickets for Lok Sabha elections. A new candidate, Santosh Pandey, will contest Lok Sabha election from Rajnandgaon on BJP symbol.

The decision is on the expected lines as the party has already announced that it will drop all the sitting Lok Sabha members from Chhattisgarh.

Bharatiya Janata Party, which won 10 out of 11 seats in the Chhattisgarh in 2014 election, suffered a massive electoral defeat in last year’s assembly elections as its three term government headed by chief minister Raman Singh was voted out. After this massive defeat, where the BJP could only win 15 seats against 68 won by the Congress, the BJP has decided to reshuffle all the candidates in the Lok Sabha election.

In the Lok Sabha candidates list announced on Sunday, the party has also replaced Saroj Pandey, former head of Bhartiya Janata Party’s Mahila Morcha, who had lost to the Congress candidate Tamardhwaj Sahu in Durg Lok Sabha seat, despite a massive wave in favour of its Prime Ministerial candidate Narendra Modi.

Jyoti Nand Pandey will contest from Korba seat, Arun Saw has been fielded from Bilaspur, Santosh Pandey from Rajnandgaon, Vijay Baghel from Durg, Sunil Soni from Raipur, and Chunnilal Sahu from Mahasamund. These all six seats will see voting in the third phase. Voting for three other seats Janjgir-Champa, Sarguja and Raigarh will also take place in the third phase.

BJP has already announced the names of Renuka Singh from Sarguja (ST) Lok Sabha seat, Mohan Mandavi from Kanker (ST) Lok Sabha seat, Gomtee Sai from Raigarh (ST) Lok Sabha constituency, Guharam Ajgalley from Janjgir-Champa (SC) seat, and Baiduram Kashyap from Bastar (ST) Lok Sabha seat.

While voting in Bastar seat will be conducted in the first phase, voting for Kanker seat will take place in the second phase.