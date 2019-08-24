Fulfilled dreams of Sardar Patel by integrating Jammu and Kashmir with rest of India: Amit Shah

Amit Shah said that under PM Modi’s leadership, Article 370 has been abrogated and J&K fully integrated with rest of India.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that the Modi government has fulfilled the dreams of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the country’s first Home Minister, by integrating Jammu and Kashmir with the rest of the country.

Speaking at the passing out ceremony of the IPS officers at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad, Shah said that he wants to pay tributes to Sardar Patel and noted that the ‘Iron man of India’ united 630 princely states after Independence. He said that only Jammu & Kashmir was left. “Under PM Modi’s leadership, Article 370 has been abrogated and J&K fully integrated with rest of India,” Amit Shah added.

“We have fulfilled Sardar Patel’s dream by making Jammu and Kashmir an inseparable part of India,” he said.

Shah said this while referring the Modi government’s August 5 decision to scrap Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir which granted special status to the people of the border state. Besides, the government also divided the state into two Union Territories, meaning the Centre will have a direct say in the functioning of the administration.

Attended the ‘Dikshant Parade’ of IPS Probationers at the prestigious Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy, Hyderabad. I am sure that these officers will do their best to serve our nation and to uphold the dignity of Indian Police Service. Best wishes to everyone. pic.twitter.com/T7EUfdfkTI — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 24, 2019



Congratulating the IPS officers, he said that sometimes challenges will come and there will be some doubts when “you may get orders that may seem unconstitutional”. “But please always work within the Constitution,” he said.

“We politicians get a chance to work for five years, while you get a chance to serve the country for 30 years,” the Home Minister said.

Shah’s comments came on a day when a delegation of opposition leaders including former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is visiting Jammu and Kashmir to meet locals despite concerns raised by the administration that the visit by leaders may disturb peace in the region.