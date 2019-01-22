Fugitives Nirav Modi, Mallya, Choksi will be brought back just like Christian Michel: Prakash Javadekar

Accusing the UPA regime of handing out unsecured loans, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar Tuesday said fugitives Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya will be brought back just like Christian Michel.

Javadekar said the government will recover every penny that has been looted and will attach their properties in India and abroad.

“(Former) Congress government pressurised banks and Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi and Vijay Malya were given loan without security. They did not run away till there was Congress government but when Modi government came, they understood that they will not have had it and ran away,” the minister said at a press conference in the BJP office here.

“The way Christian Michel was extradited, similarly, they will also be taught a lesson and their properties in India and abroad will be attached. Every single penny they looted will be recovered from them,” he said reacting to surrender of Indian passport by PNB fraud case accused Mehul Choksi.

Michel, the alleged middleman in the VVIP chopper scam, was extradited to India from UAE last month