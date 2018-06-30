Fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya denies ‘plea bargain’ allegations

Mallya’s retaliation came after an ED official dismissed the former’s offer to settle all dues if his seized assets were freed up as “an attempt at plea bargaining and a bid to bolster his case against extradition to India from Britain”.

Liquor baron Vijay Mallya refuted allegations of attempting a plea bargain, levied by an Enforcement Directorate (ED) official.

“Media reports quote an ED official stating that I am attempting a plea bargain. Would respectfully suggest that the official read the ED charge sheet first. I would invite the ED to advance the same plea bargain theory in Court in front of whom I have placed my assets,” he tweeted.

Mallya’s retaliation came after an ED official dismissed the former’s offer to settle all dues if his seized assets were freed up as “an attempt at plea bargaining and a bid to bolster his case against extradition to India from Britain,” as per an Economic Times report. The official further claimed that the ED had not received any copy of the affidavit filed by Mallya and United Breweries Holdings before the Karnataka High Court last week, contrary to the businessman’s claims.

Less than a week ago, Mallya broke his silence over the controversy surrounding him of defaulting on bank loans to the tune of Rs 9000 crores. The liquor baron in a series of tweets claimed that he had been falsely framed as the “poster boy of Bank default and a lightning rod of public anger”. He also reiterated that he is making every effort, in good faith to settle dues with the banks, but if politically-motivated factors interfere, there is nothing he can do. The 62-year-old is facing a trial for the UK Court to rule if he can be extradited to India to face charges for financial irregularities involving a total amount of Rs 9,000 crore, as well as money laundering cases.