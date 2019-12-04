Fugitive godman Nithyananda establishes ‘Hindu nation’ Kailaasa with its own passport, claims website

A screen grab of the website – kailaasa.org

Nithyananda news: As police in India struggle to establish the whereabouts of controversial godman Nithyananda, who has reportedly sneaked out of the country, a website has now emerged claiming that he has established his own country called ‘Kailaasa’. The website – kailaasa.org – describes the nation as the ‘greatest Hindu nation on Earth’. Though the location of this new ‘nation’ and whether this country has actually been established by Nithyananda, who is wanted in rape cases in India, remains unclear, media reports claim he has bought an island in Equador in central Latin America.

“Kailaasa is a nation without borders created by dispossessed Hindus from around the world who lost the right to practice Hinduism authentically in their own countries,” the Kailaasa website says.

‘Kailaasa’ even has its own passport, flag and government departments such as commerce, education and others. The website says that the ‘country’ has a ‘temple based ecosystem’ and follows the ‘gurukul education system’. Apart from this, the nation, the website claims, will also have a ‘dharmic economy’, and a Hindu Investment and Reserve Bank which will accept cryptocurrency as well.

Also Read: Facing arrest, self-styled godman Nithyananda flees country, say Gujarat Police

Reports of Nithyananda fleeing the country emerged last month after the Gujarat Police registered an FIR against him for wrongful confinement of children to force them to collect donations for his ashram in Ahmedabad. The self-styled godman, whose original name is Rajashekharan, is also an accused in a rape case filed against him in Karnataka.