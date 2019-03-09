Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi spotted! Watch video

PNB scam accused Nirav Modi has been spotted in London.

Nirav Modi video: PNB scam accused and fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi has been spotted in London. According to a report published in The Telegraph, Nirav is living in a luxurious apartment in West End and also running a diamond business.

A video released by UK-based newspaper on Saturday shows a reporter asking Nirav questions about his stay and business in the country. Nirav, who was wearing jacket made from ostrich hide, replied, “no comment”.

The report said that he is living in a three-bedroom flat which covers half of a floor of Centre Point tower block. The rent of the property is estimated to be around 17,000 pounds per month (Rs 15 lakh lakh approximately).

Watch video:

Exclusive: Telegraph journalists tracked down Nirav Modi, the billionaire diamond tycoon who is a suspect for the biggest banking fraud in India’s historyhttps://t.co/PpsjGeFEsy pic.twitter.com/v3dN5NotzQ — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) March 8, 2019

Citing highly placed sources in the British government, the report claimed that Department for Work and Pension has provided him a ‘National Insurance Number’. This allows Nirav to access his bank accounts online in the country while still being on a wanted list in India.

When asked about the National Insurance Number, Nirav answered, “No comment”.

This comes a day after his Kihim beach bungalow in Alibag of Maharashtra was demolished by authorities. The property was attached by the ED last year and handed over to the local authorities in January this year. The demolition of Nirav’s bungalow has nothing to do with the probe being carried out by Indian investigating agencies against him.

Nirav and his uncle Mehul Choksi are prime accused in over Rs 13,000 crore PNB scam. They left the country in January 2018 after the scam was unearthed. While Nirav is staying in London, Mehul Choksi has become a citizen of Antigua and Barbuda and is learnt to be residing there.