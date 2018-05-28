Fuel price hike: Opposition corners Centre as petrol, diesel prices surge for 15th straight day

Domestic fuel prices increased for the 15th day in a row on Monday. (Reuters)

Fuel price hike: Opposition parties today launched a scathing attack at the Centre as domestic fuel prices went up for the 15th day in a row on Monday. Petrol price in the national capital stood at Rs 78.27 per litre while diesel sold at Rs 69.17 per litre. Among metros, people of Mumbai paid Rs 86.08 per litre, the highest for petrol, while diesel is being sold at Rs 73.64 a litre. Petrol price in Kolkata is Rs 80.91 per litre and diesel is Rs 71.72 a litre. In Chennai, the petrol price is hovering at Rs 81.26 a litre while diesel is Rs 73.03 per litre.

As the fuel price surge continued unabated, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday lashed out at the Centre and asked the government to take effective measures to control the surge. She also said that common people are being forced to bear the price rise.

Fuel prices are increasing again and again. All are being badly affected: agriculture, transport and common people are being forced to bear burden. In spite of the grim situation, why isn’t the Central Govt taking any serious steps to find a solution ? They need to act — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 28, 2018



Members of Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) SUCI (C) have clashed with police while protesting outside Raj Bhawan in Kolkata. The party has demanded an immediate reduction in fuel prices.

Members of Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) SUCI (C) have clashed with police while protesting outside Raj Bhawan in Kolkata. The party has demanded an immediate reduction in fuel prices.

SUCI holds a protest outside Raj Bhavan in Kolkata. (Image: ANI)

In Odisha, supporters of the ruling BJD today took to streets as part of the party’s three-day statewide agitation against rising fuel prices. “The demand to control prices of petrol and diesel is for the interest of common people. The skyrocketing fuel prices will adversely affect all section of people, including the middle class and poor. The Centre is not taking initiative to control the prices,” Debi Prasad Mishra, Vice-President, BJD told Odishatv.

In a tweet, Congress party said that instead of reducing fuel price, the Modi government is just mulling on ‘immediate solution’ while prices are increasing every day.

Meanwhile, Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has assured that the Centre is planning a “holistic strategy” to find a “long-term solution” to a spike in fuel prices. However, the minister refused to share any details of the strategy.

“For a long-term solution, Government of India is planning for a holistic strategy… bringing petroleum products within the ambit of GST is one among them,” he said. “We are sensitive let’s see how things are unfolding,” Pradhan said to PTI.

Pradhan also highlighted the factors responsible for price rise. “I have already categorically stated (on) this issue several times. The present oil price hike is due to three main factors. Hike in the international price of crude, fluctuation in the dollar and Indian currency ratio, and some of the tax issues are also there,” Union Minister told PTI.