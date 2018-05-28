​​​
  3. Fuel price hike: Mamata Banerjee tells Centre to act; says agriculture, transport, common people bearing burden

Fuel price hike: Mamata Banerjee tells Centre to act; says agriculture, transport, common people bearing burden

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today expressed concern over the rising fuel prices across the country. "Fuel prices are increasing again and again.

By: | Kolkata | Updated: May 28, 2018 4:07 PM
People troubled by fuel price hike, Centre should act, says Mamata (PTI)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today expressed concern over the rising fuel prices across the country. “Fuel prices are increasing again and again. All are being badly affected: agriculture, transport and common people are being forced to bear burden,” she said in a tweet.

The CM also urged the Centre to take measures to control the surge. “In spite of the grim situation, why isn’t the Central Government taking any serious steps to find a solution? They need to act,” Banerjee, who is also supremo of the ruling Trinamool Congress, added.

The youth wing of the ruling party had last week taken out rallies in several districts of the state to protest against the sharp rise in fuel prices across the country.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top