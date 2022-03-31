Rahul Gandhi leads Congress’ week-long protest against fuel price hike, demands rollback

Led by Rahul Gandhi, the Congress on Thursday held protest at Delhi’s Vijay Chowk against the government over the fuel price hike, demanding rollback of the prices. The party is also launching a week-long countrywide protest against inflation and rise in fuel prices.

Congress MPs from both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha carrying placards raised slogans against the government and sat on a dharna against the rise in price of petrol, diesel and LPG gas. Among those present included Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

“In the last 10 days, petrol and diesel price have been increased 9 times. We demand that the rising prices should be brought under control. Congress party is holding nationwide protests on this issue today,” Gandhi said.

#WATCH Congress MP Rahul Gandhi along with party leaders holds protest against fuel price hike in Delhi pic.twitter.com/uIXJMoveLj — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2022

On Wednesday, Gandhi took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that the latter’s daily to-do list includes raising petrol, diesel and gas prices, making farmers more helpless and showing “hollow dreams” of employment to the youth. Gandhi used the hashtag “RozSubahKiBaat” with his tweet attacking the prime minister on a range of issues.

Petrol and diesel prices were on Thursday hiked by 80 paise a litre each, taking the total increase in rates in the last 10 days to Rs 6.40 per litre. Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation. This is the ninth increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22.