FSSAI frames law to promote food donation by reduce wastage and businesses

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) seeks to encourage the donation of food and grocery products to nonprofit organizations for distribution to needy individuals.

Food regulator FSSAI has framed a regulation to promote food donation by businesses and reduce wastage.

“Food Authority has come up with the Food Safety and Standards (Recovery and Distribution of surplus food) Regulations, 2019, so as to provide a legitimate backup to the food donation in India,” the regulator said in a statement.

The purpose of these regulations is to establish a uniform national regulation to protect organizations and individuals when they donate food in good faith.

These regulations will be enforced with effect from July 1, 2020.

“India is the second largest food producer in world but on Global Hunger Index 2014, India ranked 103rd out of the world’s 119th hungriest countries. Due to some protocols, food businesses also destroy food with smaller shelf life. Prevention of food waste and promotion of surplus food distribution is a global concern,” FSSAI said.

To address the same, the FSSAI held a second round of meeting with 20 Surplus Food Distribution Agencies from various parts of the country to discuss the steps taken by the government to ensure safe distribution of surplus food. The first meeting was organised on July 30 which was attended by 13 agencies.

The FSSAI has started an initiative called ‘Save Food Share Food Share Joy’ to create a food recovery ecosystem. This initiative aims to bridge the gap between food companies, surplus food distribution agencies and beneficiaries.

One of the key features is creation of Indian Food Sharing Alliance (IFSA) – a network of food collection/recovery agencies in India, to create a pan India network of these agencies.

This network will serve as a common platform for this cause wherein all of them will be equally benefitted with regulatory support, food safety training and capacity building efforts.

“It will be mandatory for surplus food distribution agencies to register with the FSSAI on food licensing portal,” the statement said.