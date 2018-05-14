‘Frustrated’ IndiGo Airlines employee held for making hoax bomb call at Delhi airport

The Delhi Police has arrested an employee of IndiGo Airlines on charges of making a hoax bomb call on a Mumbai-bound flight earlier this month at Delhi’s IGI Airport. The official, identified as Kartik Madhav (23), was arrested on Friday from Pune. According to the police, Madhav told police that he did it because he was depressed and frustrated with his employer.

According to IndiGo Airlines, the hoax bomb call was received on May 2 at 8:15 pm for Delhi-Mumbai flight which was set to take off. As soon as the officials received the call, they informed the ground staff at the IGI Airport. The aircraft was vacated and the Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) was called to check the flight.

Sanjay Bhatia, deputy commissioner of police (IGI Airport), told Hindustan Times that they got few more Mumbai-bound flights checked for nearly two hours and later declared the call as a hoax.

The police then filed an FIR and launched an investigation to arrest the caller. The police arrested Madhav from his Pune residence on the basis of the mobile number which he had used to call the IndiGo Airlines’ office.

Police said that Madhav had in 2013 obtained a diploma degree in Hospitality and Aviation from a private institute. Bhatia said that during interrogation, Madhav said that his performance was not good and that the management had issued him a verbal warning three months ago to improve his performance or face departmental action.

In a statement issued later, IndiGo Airlines said that Madhav has been suspended from his services for his behaviour. The airline, however, refused to divulge further details related to the incident citing security concerns. It said that the airline was fully cooperating with the police in its probe.