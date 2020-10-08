  • MORE MARKET STATS

‘From where do you get such good quality drugs’: Narottam Mishra takes jibe at Rahul Gandhi

October 8, 2020 5:33 PM

Reacting to this, Narottam Mishra mockingly said: "Dus din mein karz maaf, 15 minute mein China saaf (in 10 days, loan waiver...in 15 days, eviction of China). I pay my respects to the guru who taught him. From where do you get such good quality drugs?" Mishra said while speaking to reporters.

On Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi had attacked Prime Minister Modi on India's border standoff with China. He said had the UPA been in power, China would not have dared to look at India with an evil eye.

 

Taking a swipe at Rahul Gandhi, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Thursday said that he would like to salute the teacher who taught the former Congress president. His response comes just a day after Gandhi claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had weakened the country and China would never have dared to enter India had the UPA been in power in Centre.

On Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi had attacked Prime Minister Modi on India’s border standoff with China. He said had the UPA been in power, China would not have dared to look at India with an evil eye. Gandhi also claimed that Beijing had dared to enter India and kill our soldiers as Prime Minister Modi has “weakened” the country.

The Congress leader further said that if it had happened during UPA rule then his government would have evicted and thrown out China and it would not have taken 15 minutes to do so. Gandhi has been targeting the Prime Minister for India-China stand-off at multiple friction points in Eastern Ladakh.

While the government maintains that India has not lost any territory to China, the Congress claims that Beijing has occupied some territories in Ladakh.

In Madhya Pradesh, Rahul Gandhi had promised to waive farmers’ loan in 10 days after coming back to power. While then Congress chief minister Kamal Nath said that promise was fulfilled by his government, his (then) own party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia contradicted him saying farmers were yet to get loan waiver.

