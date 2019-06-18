From Vande Mataram to ‘mandir wahin banaenge’, slogans fill the air in Lok Sabha as MPs take oath

New Delhi | Published: June 18, 2019 5:28:13 PM

While some newly elected MPs chose to raise slogans of Vande Mataram, others referred to the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Sakshi Maharaj (ANI)

What was expected to be a sombre affair turned into one of political oneupmanship as leaders cutting across political lines tried to impose their religious and political ideologies through sloganeering and chants as newly elected members of Parliament were administered the oath of office. While some newly elected MPs chose to raise slogans of Vande Mataram, others referred to the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and raised slogans of “Mandir wahi Banayenge”. Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq objected to chants of Vande Mataram as against Islam and cannot be followed. The MP’s remarks came when Unnao MP Sakshi Maharaj was taking oath and raised slogans of Jai Shri Ram before heading to his seat.

Soon after Barq finished taking oath, he said, “Jahan tak Vande Mataram ka taaluq hai (as far as Vande Mataram is concerned), it is against Islam we cannot follow it”. Similarly the debate over Ram Mandir began in the Lower House of Parliament as slogans were raised in its reference. The case is being heard by the Supreme Court.

AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owasi was also heckled by members of the Treasury benches as he came to take oath. While he was walking to take the mike, when BJP MPs raised slogans of Bharat Mata ki Jai and Vande Mataram. He concluded his speech saying, “Jai Bhim! Takbir! Allahu Akbar! Jai Hind!”

The presiding officer had directed earlier that no slogans would go on record. The chair also asked members not to raise any slogans, but his directions went in vain. Many BJP leaders ended their oath with slogan of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’.

Congress president, Rahul Gandhi, while taking a dig asked BJP MP Arun Kumar Sagar to repeat one more time after he raised the slogan of Bharat Mata ki Jai’ twice. After Gandhi asked him to raise the slogan one more time, Sagar repeated it saying he would raise the slogan again if Gandhi completes it by chanting ‘Jai’ . After this Gandhi said “Jai Hind” and was joined by other members of the Congress.

