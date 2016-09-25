From Uri attack to Paralympics: Highlights from PM Modi’s Mann ki Baat

Every single person in this nation has developed an emotional attachment with our Paralympic athletes: PM Modi. (PTI)

Continuing to maintain his gritty stand against Pakistan over the Uri attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday issued a warning that the perpetrators behind the dastardly terror strike will not go unpunished, while assuring the people of violence-hit Jammu and Kashmir that the onus of protecting them lies on the Centre.

Asserting that the government of India will be taking action, the Prime Minister in his ‘Mann ki Baat’ address today called on the nation to ‘channelize’ their anger.

Following are the highlights from the Prime Minister’s address to the nation:

I praise and honour all those brave soldiers who lost their lives in Uri. This cowardly attack was enough to shake the entire nation: PM Modi.

Death of a soldier is not merely his family’s loss but a loss for the entire country. The GUILTY will not be spared. I have complete faith in our Army. They are fully capable of thwarting any nefarious plans of the enemy: PM Modi.

We all know that peace, unity and harmony is the solution to the issues in our country but it is also the way to progress: PM Modi.

The onus of protecting the Kashmiri people lies with the Government of India: PM Modi . People of Kashmir are adopting the path of peace and progress: PM Modi.

Best ever performance at Paralympics Rio2016 changed our perception towards the divyang. Two years ago on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on October 2nd the Swachch Bharat mission commenced and since then, everyone in the nation has taken a step towards cleanliness: PM Modi.

2.48 Cr toilets built in the Rural areas. 1.5 Cr more will be constructed in next year: PM Modi.

Youth urged to come up with relevant new startups about “Waste to Wealth” Model: PM Modi.

Joy of giving week to be celebrated from 2nd- 8th October, 2016: PM Modi.

It has been my effort since day one that Mann ki Baat does not become a programme where the government’s praises are sung: PM Modi.

Mann ki Baat should not become a place for political debates and throwing allegations back and forth: PM Modi.