From Satya Pal Malik to Ganga Prasad; All you need to know about the seven new Governors appointed by President

The Governor is appointed by the President as per Article 155 of the Constitution and holds office as long as he enjoys the confidence of the President. (Photo: ANI/Twitter, Keshav Prasad Maurya)

In a major reshuffle, President of India Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday appointed new Governors to seven states of the country. While some of them have been transferred, others are fresh appointees. The Governor is appointed by the President as per Article 155 of the Constitution and holds office as long as he enjoys the confidence of the President.

Following the reshuffle, Satya Pal Malik will now take charge as the new Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, replacing N N Vohra. Malik was the Governor of Bihar prior to this order. Senior BJP leader Lal Ji Tandon has been appointed as the new Governor of Bihar. Satyadev Narayan Arya is the new Governor of Haryana. Baby Rani Maurya is Uttarakhand’s new Governor. Kaptan Singh Solanki, who was till now the Haryana Governor, has been sent to Tripura. Tathagata Roy has been transferred from Tripura to Meghalaya and Ganga Prasad, Meghalaya Governor, is the new Governor of Sikkim.

Satya Pal Malik: Governor of Jammu & Kashmir

The appointment of Malik is seen as a major development as the outgoing NN Vohra was retained as the state’s Governor despite the change of government in 2014. Moreover, J&K is under Governor’s rule after the end of PDP-BJP alliance.

Malik will be the first career politician to be appointed as the J&K Governor in the last 51 years after Karan Singh. The 72-year-old has been associated with almost all political hues. He started as a socialist leader and later became the vice president of the BJP. Last year, he was appointed as the Governor of Bihar.

Lal Ji Tandon: Governor of Bihar

Lal Ji Tandon, appointed as the Governor of Bihar, is known as a protege of Vajpayee and is the former MP from Lucknow. He was fielded from that seat after former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s political retirement in 2009. Tandon held the seat till 2014 and had to vacate the seat for Rajnath Singh, who is currently the MP from Lucknow. In April 2004, on the eve of elections, Tandon’s Sari distribution programme turned into a stampede that killed 21 people.

Satyadev Narayan Arya: Governor of Haryana

Satyadev Narayan Arya is the 17th Governor of Haryana. He has held the Rajgir assembly seat of Bihar for 8 times and was a minister in Nitish Kumar government in 2012.

Baby Rani Maurya: Governor of Uttarakhand

Baby Rani Maurya is a senior BJP leader from Uttar Pradesh. The Agra resident has held the post of Mayor of the city from 1995 to 2000. She also held the post of BJP’s state secretary from 2013 to 2015.

Kaptan Singh Solanki: Governor of Tripura

Kaptan Singh Solanki hails from Madhya Pradesh. He has been a senior BJP and RSS member. In July 2014, he was appointed as the Governor of Haryana. Solanki started his career as a teacher. From 1958 to 1965, he was a teacher in Morena district. From 1965 to 1966, a teacher at Vidyalok Mandir, Senior Secondary School, Gwalior. From 1966 to 2000, Professor, P.G.V. College, Gwalior. Political journey began in 2002 when he became the general secretary, BJP , M.P.State. From 2007 to 2010, state convener, BJP, Maharashtra. From 2010 to 2014, he was the state convener, BJP, Rajasthan.

Tathagata Roy: Governor of Meghalaya

Tathagata Roy is a former professor of Jadavpur University, West Bengal. He was appointed as Tripura governor in May 2015. He also held the additional charge of Arunachal Pradesh. Roy was the president of BJP state unit of West Bengal from 2002 to 2006. He joined BJP in 1990.

Ganga Prasad: Governor of Sikkim

Ganga Prasad is the new Governor of Sikkim. Prasad began his political career in Bihar. He was elected as a first-time Member of Legislative Council (MLC) in 1994. He was an MLC for 18 years and was the leader of the Bihar Legislative Council during the previous NDA government. A senior BJP leader, he was in 2017 appointed as the Governor of Meghalaya.