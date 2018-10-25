From political insider to struggling challenger: Jagan Mohan Reddy’s rise, fall and fight to reclaim glory

Yeduguri Sandinti Jaganmohan Reddy, or Jagan Reddy, as he is popularly know is the founder and chief of YSR Congress Party and is the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly of Andhra Pradesh since 16 May 2014. (Reuters)

In a shocking incident, Jagan Mohan Reddy, chief of YSR Congress party was stabbed at the Visakhapatnam International Airport on Thursday. According to the reports, the outrageous attack took place in full public view. CISF security was deployed there but the attacker managed to reach YSR chief with a knife.

The attack has left Reddy injured and he was first taken to a safe place and then was given medical assistance. The perpetrator has been detained. Yeduguri Sandinti Jaganmohan Reddy, or Jagan Reddy, as he is popularly know is the founder and chief of YSR Congress Party and is the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly of Andhra Pradesh since 16 May 2014. Let’s take a look at the major events in the political career and life of Jagan.

1. The beginning: Jagan Reddy’s political stint began when he campaigned for the Indian National Congress (INC), then led by Sonia Gandhi, in 2004 elections in Kadapa District. In the Lok Sabha polls of 2009, he won from Kadapa constituency on INC’s ticket.

2. Fallout with high command: Barely six months after his father, then Andhra CM YSR Reddy, was killed in a chopper crash, he started touring the vast south India state. He called it odarpu yatra or condolence tour meeting families of YSR’s followers. The Congress party asked him not to go with this yatra any further but he defied their orders, saying the yatra is personal and not political, leading to a fallout between the Reddy scion and Congress high command.

3. A new political innings: After his tussle with the national and state leadership, he resigned from the Congress party on November 29, 2010. After few days, on December 7, 2010 he announced Pulivendula town in YSR Kadapa district that he would start a new party soon. Next year, in March, he announced the formation of his political outfit from Jaggampeta in East Godavari district.

4. Arrest and formation of Telangana: In May 2012, Jagan was arrested by the CBI in a disproportionate assets case. While he was lodged in jail, Jagan started a hunger strike against Congress-led UPA govt’s decision to bifurcate erstwhile Andhra Pradesh and create separate Telangana state. He was on strike for 125 hours and as his health deteriorated he was taken to Osmania General Hospital for treatment. Jagan later resigned as MLA in AP assembly opposing the Telangana’s formation.

5. Setback in 2014 elections and second yatra: Jagan’s YSR Congress Party suffered reverses in the the 2014 general and state elections. His party only won 67 out of 175 seats in the newly formed Andhra assembly. In an effort to revive his fortunes, Jagan on November 6th, 2017 launched 3,000-km-long walkathon called Praja Sankalp Yatra on.