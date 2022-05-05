From Oct 1, electricity subsidy in Delhi only for those who ask for it, announces Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced that the electricity subsidy in the national capital would be given only to those who ask for it from October 1. He said people will now be given the option to choose whether or not they want subsidy.

In Delhi, the Kejriwal-led AAP government provides 200 units of free power per month. Since the party assumed power in Delhi in 2015, Re 1 per unit was announced for poorer households with consumption needs of less than 200 units and a subsidy of Rs 800 for consuming 201 to 400 units of monthly electricity.