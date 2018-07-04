From MSP hike to better education infrastructure: Key decisions by the Narendra Modi Cabinet today

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi met in New Delhi on Wednesday (Image: Reuters)

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi met in New Delhi on Wednesday and took several key decisions including a hike in MSP for Kharif crops for the ongoing financial year and approval for revitalising infrastructure and systems in Higher Education in India. Besides, the Union Cabinet has also approved the renaming of Agartala Airport.

Here are the key decisions taken by the Union Cabinet:

1. Hike in MSP for Kharif crops

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved the proposal of hiking the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for all Kharif crops for current financial year. In the budget, the government had indicated that a paradigm shift in the agricultural policies is required to achieve the objective of doubling farmers’income by 2022. The MSPs in Nigerseed has been raised by Rs 1827 per quintal, moong dal by Rs 1400 per quintal, sunflower seed by Rs 1288 per quintal, cotton by Rs 1130 per quintal, paddy (common) by Rs 200 per quintal, jowar (hybrid) by Rs 730 per quintal, and ragi by Rs 997 per quintal.

The Centre has also taken several decisions related to farmers, such as launching a Mobile App, viz., Crop Insurance. The app will help farmers with complete details about insurance cover available in their area and to calculate the insurance premium for notified crops. It also formulated new model for Agricultural produce and Livestock marketing (Promotion & Facilitation) Act, 2017, setting up a buffer stock and domestic procurement of pulses, handbook for women farmers ‘Farm Women Friendly Hand Book’.

2. Revitalising infrastructure and systems in Higher Education

The CCEA chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given its approval to expand the scope of Higher Education Financing Agency (HEFA). The cabinet has allotted a capital base to Rs 10,000 crore and tasked it with mobilising Rs 1,00,000 crore for revitalising infrastructure and systems in education (RISE) by 2022. This will solve the requirement of all educational institutions with separate financial capacity in an inclusive manner. HEFA was set up by the central government on May 31, 2017, as a Non ­Profit, Non-Banking Financing Company.

3. Renaming of Agartala airport

The Union cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Modi has also approved the proposal to rename Tripura’s Agartala airport to Maharaja Bir Bikram Manikya Kishore Airport, Agartala. Maharaja Bir Bikram Manikya Kishore was an enlightened and benevolent ruler of Tripura Princely state in 1923. The airport was built on the land donated by Maharaja in 1923.

4. Extension of the scheme of recapitalization of Regional Rural Banks

The Union cabinet has given its approval to extend the scheme of Recapitalization of Regional Rural Banks for the upcoming three years i.e., till 2019-20. The move will enable RRBs to maintain the minimum prescribed capital to Risk Weighted Assets Ratio (CRAR) of 9 per cent. The identification of RRBs will be decided in consultation with NABARD.

5. The DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill, 2018

The Union cabinet has approved the DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill, 2018. The move will expand the application of DNA-based forensic technologies to support and strengthen the justice delivery system of the country.

6. Creation of two posts in the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given its approval to a proposal to create one post each of Vice-Chairperson and Member in the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis. The move will optimise the functioning of the commission and will be a benefit for the development of the target group.

7. Relief and Rehabilitation of Migrants and Repatriates

The cabinet has also approved the continuance of eight existing schemes of the Ministry of Home Affairs till 2020. The schemes are related to relief and rehabilitation of migrants and those repatriated under the Umbrella scheme “Relief and Rehabilitation of Migrants and Repatriates”. The move will benefit refugees, displaced persons, civilian victims of terrorist/communal/LWE violence and cross-border firing and mine/IED blasts on Indian Territory and riot victims of various incidents etc.

8. MoU between India and UK on cooperation in Law and Justice

The Union Cabinet has approved the signing of an MoU between India and United Kingdom regarding cooperation in the sphere of Law and Justice. The cabinet also approved the proposal to set up a Joint Consultative Committee. The move will take care of concerns and requirements in the field of exchange of experience by legal professionals, government functionaries and their training and effective legal aid mechanism for resolution of disputes before various Courts, Tribunals.