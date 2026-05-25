Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee have publicly backed the viral satirical collective “Cockroach Janta Party” (CJP), signalling how a meme-driven online movement has rapidly entered mainstream political discourse.

The endorsement came from TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien, who said both leaders expressed “fondness and full support” for the digital protest group during a series of internal review meetings held after the party’s electoral setback in West Bengal.

Taking to X, O’Brien said, “Purposive meetings all week with @mamataofficial and @abhishekaitc. Both focused on fighting the good fight. Steely resolve. Oh and they both expressed their fondness and full support for Cockroaches.”

Purposive meetings all week with @mamataofficial and @abhishekaitc. Both focused on fighting the good fight. Steely resolve.



Oh and they both expressed their fondness and full support for Cockroaches🪳 — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) May 25, 2026

How a satire page turned into a political talking point

The Cockroach Janta Party was founded by Boston-based Abhijeet Dipke and first appeared online on May 16. What began as a satirical social media page soon snowballed into a larger online protest movement fuelled by memes, political commentary and digital activism.

The trigger was a controversy surrounding remarks attributed to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, which many social media users interpreted as likening unemployed youth to “cockroaches”. Though the interpretation itself sparked debate, the term was quickly reclaimed online by young users who began using the “cockroach” symbol as a badge of protest.

Within days, the movement gained traction across platforms, particularly among students and unemployed youth frustrated over exam controversies, recruitment delays and governance issues.

The group’s now-disabled website even embraced the satire openly, describing eligibility criteria for members as being “unemployed, lazy, chronically online” and capable of “ranting professionally”.

NEET row, digital outrage and political traction

The movement’s rise coincided with growing anger online over alleged irregularities in the education sector, especially the purported NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy.

Increasingly CJP positioned itself as a voice of online dissent, demanding accountability from the Centre and calling for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Its meme-heavy style, sarcastic campaigns and youth-centric language helped it spread rapidly across social media, transforming it from a niche satire page into a wider anti-establishment digital trend.

Crackdown allegations add to the movement’s visibility

The group has also alleged facing a digital crackdown. Recently, Founder Abhijeet Dipke claimed that several social media accounts associated with the movement became inaccessible. He further alleged that the organisation’s backup account was briefly suspended and that his personal Instagram account had been hacked.

The original X account linked to the movement was withheld in India on May 21. However, the collective soon resurfaced with a new handle, “Cockroach is Back”, which has already gathered more than 2.27 lakh followers.

The takedown claims only amplified the movement’s visibility online, with supporters portraying it as an example of digital dissent being targeted.

Why Mamata’s endorsement is politically significant

The TMC’s public support for CJP is significant because it marks one of the first instances of a major political party openly embracing a meme-based protest movement born entirely on social media. For Mamata Banerjee and the TMC, the endorsement also aligns with their broader attempt to position themselves alongside youth-driven issues and anti-establishment narratives at a time when opposition politics is increasingly shifting online.